TORONTO —The Toronto Blue Jays are talking to the Pittsburgh Pirates about sharing their major league ballpark this season after Canada’s government barred them from playing in their home stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Pirates President Travis Williams confirmed the talks and sounded ready to welcome the Blue Jays.
“In an effort to help in the return of the game we all love, we continue to have active discussions with Major League Baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays organization regarding the possibility of hosting home games for the Blue Jays at PNC Park this season,” Williams said in a statement Monday.
“This will be a monumental challenge for our staff, but leaning in to help others is what Pittsburghers do best. If we are able to safely accommodate, not only will it bring additional international attention to our city, it will also bring with it jobs and revenue for local hotels, restaurants and other businesses that will support the Blue Jays organization as well as additional visiting teams.”
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said he was pleased to read what the Pirates said.
“That’s encouraging that they feel that way about us coming,” he said. “Going to Pittsburgh, that’s a beautiful ballpark. I already brought 10 Roberto Clemente T-shirts that I brought with me for some reason.”
The Pirates are led by former Blue Jays executives Ben Cherington and Steve Sanders.
Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said earlier Monday that his team has more than five contingency plans and was in talks with other teams. He declined to name them.
“We are focused on getting into a major league facility,” Atkins said.
Canada denied the Blue Jays’ request to play at Rogers Centre because the regular-season schedule would require frequent travel back and forth from the United States, where COVID-19 cases are surging.
PRO HOCKEY
NEW YORK —New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux has been suspended by the NHL for the first two games of the team’s preliminary-round series against Carolina because of an illegal check that injured Colorado forward Joonas Donskoi in March.
The league’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday, four months after holding a hearing with Lemieux. The NHL waited until return to play guidelines were in place before making a ruling.