BELOIT—The Beloit Turner girls basketball team fell to Evansville 62-29 in the first game of 2022 Monday night.

The Trojans fell to 1-6 in Rock Valley Conference play and 3-7 overall with the loss.

Turner trailed 41-13 at halftime before being outscored 21-16 in the second half.

Nadilee Fernandez led the Trojans with nine points. Evansville (4-7, 3-4) was led by Ava Brandenburg’s 21 points, while Chinna Hermanson added 16.

The Trojans will be back on the court Thursday when they host Edgerton.

EVANSVILLE 62, TURNER 29

Evansville 41 21—62

Turner 13 16 —29

EVANSVILLE: Hazerd 3 2-2 10, Messling 2 2-2 6, C Hermanson 6 4-8 16, J Hermanson 1 0-0 2, Klitzman 1 0-0 2, Hanson 1 1-2 4, Brandenburg 8 3-5 21, Vogl 0 1-2 1. Totals: 22 13-21 62.

TURNER: Adams 0 2-5 2, Murphy 1 0-0 3, Fobes 1 0-0 2, Martin 2 0-0 6, House 2 0-3 4, Fernandez 2 4-4 9, Spain 0 1-2 1, Combs 0 1-2 1, Curry 0 1-2 1. Totals: 8 9-18 29.

3-pointers: Evansville 5 (Hazerd 2, Hanson, Brandenburg) Turner 4 (Murphy, Martin 2, Fernandez).

