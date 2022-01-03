Blue Devils take down Trojans By Daily News staff Jan 3, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—The Beloit Turner girls basketball team fell to Evansville 62-29 in the first game of 2022 Monday night.The Trojans fell to 1-6 in Rock Valley Conference play and 3-7 overall with the loss.Turner trailed 41-13 at halftime before being outscored 21-16 in the second half.Nadilee Fernandez led the Trojans with nine points. Evansville (4-7, 3-4) was led by Ava Brandenburg’s 21 points, while Chinna Hermanson added 16.The Trojans will be back on the court Thursday when they host Edgerton.EVANSVILLE 62, TURNER 29Evansville 41 21—62Turner 13 16 —29EVANSVILLE: Hazerd 3 2-2 10, Messling 2 2-2 6, C Hermanson 6 4-8 16, J Hermanson 1 0-0 2, Klitzman 1 0-0 2, Hanson 1 1-2 4, Brandenburg 8 3-5 21, Vogl 0 1-2 1. Totals: 22 13-21 62.TURNER: Adams 0 2-5 2, Murphy 1 0-0 3, Fobes 1 0-0 2, Martin 2 0-0 6, House 2 0-3 4, Fernandez 2 4-4 9, Spain 0 1-2 1, Combs 0 1-2 1, Curry 0 1-2 1. Totals: 8 9-18 29.3-pointers: Evansville 5 (Hazerd 2, Hanson, Brandenburg) Turner 4 (Murphy, Martin 2, Fernandez). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now South Beloit hotel property remains 'problematic' Beloit man arrested after outburst at gas station Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers New laws taking effect in Illinois, Wisconsin in 2022 Two Beloit residents part of latest pardons by Gov. Evers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime