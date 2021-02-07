HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — The 2021 Stateline Family YMCA Blazers finally got their season underway Jan. 30 in Hazel Green, and the squad responded to nearly a year off of competitive meets in fine fashion.
The Blazers, led by coaches Dalton Struebin and Hannah Matrick, are competing in the AAU sanction, a change from years past.
At the Xcel Gold level, Anna Friedl led the Blazers' charge, finishing first in beam, bars and all-around. Ava Bakkestuen placed second in bars and third in all-around, while Maddi Matrick placed second in beam, floor and all-around.
At the Xcel Silver level, Sadie Yeadon placed second in vault, bars, floor and all-around, while taking home a second place in all-around.
At level 7, Caci Hazeltine was first in bars, floor and all-around. Alisa Redzepagic placed tied for second in all-around with teammate Rylie Arensdorf, who placed first in vault.
Amelia Tallman also competed in level 7, placing first in every category besides floor, where she placed seocnd.
At level 3, Cali Allen placed first in every category. Claire Ruosch also finished first in all-around at level three, while teammate Kenadee Butler placed second.
At level two, Kala Matteson-Alvara placed first in all-around, while Grace Flister was second, Katelyn Lux was third and Allison Baumann was fourth.
Emma Bradley took home first place in all-around for level two, while Amiah Sanwick was the first-place winner for all-around in level 4, followed by teammate Chloe Hatfield.
Lily James was also a first-place all-around finisher in level 4. In Level 5, Elizabeth Clark placed first in all-around, Mikayla Arensdorf was second and Aly Sheridan was third.
The Blazers will be back in action Saturday at the Harley Invitational.