MEDFORD, Wis. — The Stateline Family YMCA Blazers had another successful meet, this time competing in Medford from April 9th to the 11th.
The highlight of the meet was the Blazers' level four squad, which took home first place out of 10 teams. The competition featured a mix of club teams and YMCA teams.
Amiah Sanwick, Janessa McGuire and Lily James all placed first in the all-around in level four.
Others recording first-place all-around finishes: Annica Sympson (level two), Mary Andreola (level two), Ava Bakkestuen (Xcel Gold) and Elizabeth Clark (level five).
The Blazers have competed in five meets thus far this season, with one remaining. They will compete at the AAU state meet, while a select group will also compete at the AAU Nationals in Savannah, GA in June.
Any gymnast interested in trying out for the Stateline Blazers Team can contact Dalton Struebin at dstruebin@statelineymca.org.