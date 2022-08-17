CHICAGO—The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season.
The rebuilding Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday. Johnson’s contract carries a $950,000 hit for the salary cap.
“Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “We’re excited to have Jack join the organization and, coming off a Stanley Cup championship last year, he will strengthen our defensive group.”
The 35-year-old Johnson broke into the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings in 2007. He has 72 goals and 240 assists in 1,024 games, also playing for Columbus, Pittsburgh and the New York Rangers.
PRO BASEBALL
• CINCINNATI—Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will have season-ending surgery Friday on his left rotator cuff, repairing a long-term injury.
Votto, who turns 39 next month, said he got hurt when he got tangled up with a baserunner in 2015. He played through the injury, but it has gotten worse this year.
“I don’t know how to explain it but it’s been lingering for a while,” Votto said after Cincinnati’s 1-0 victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Votto, a six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, hit just .205 this season with 11 homers and 41 RBIs. He has one year left on his contract that includes a club option for 2024.
• ANAHEIM, Calif.—Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout intends to return to the Los Angeles Angels’ lineup on Friday in Detroit.
Trout hasn’t played since July 12, missing the Angels’ past 30 games with an injury to his upper back and ribcage. He faced live pitching Monday and worked out Wednesday, leaving him confident he will be able to play against the Tigers when the Angels open a 10-game trip.
“Ultimately, I want to be out there with the guys,” Trout said Wednesday before the Angels hosted the Seattle Mariners. “I miss it. I think with downtime, you come to the field, go home. It’s good to spend time with your son and your wife. That was good. But ultimately, you want to be out on the field. I’m excited. If everything goes well, hopefully I’ll be in there Friday.”
Trout earned an All-Star selection this summer while batting .270 with 24 homers and 51 RBIs in 79 games, but he has missed significant playing time—and the All-Star Game—due to injuries for the second straight season. The center fielder played only 36 games last season before he was sidelined for the year in mid-May by a calf strain.
AUTO RACING
• CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Team Penske signed Ryan Blaney to a multiyear contract extension ahead of his final push to make NASCAR’s playoffs.
Blaney has been part of the Penske organization since he was 19 and ran three races in 2012 in the Xfinity Series. He’s been part of the three-car Cup lineup at Penske since 2018 and the team said Wednesday his extension is a “long-term agreement” for him to remain in the No. 12 Ford.
“Team Penske has been family to me for 10 years, so I’m incredibly excited to continue with this family for the future,” said Blaney. “Roger Penske is a legend in our sport, and I’ve always said getting to drive for him is something everyone dreams of doing. I look forward to continuing to win for Team Penske, Roger and all of our partners, as we work towards our goal of winning a Cup Series championship.”
PRO FOOTBALL
• COSTA MESA, Calif.—Los Angeles Chargers fans on Wednesday finally got to see what they had been hoping for three weeks into training camp—a smiling Derwin James running out to the field in his powder blue practice jersey, helmets and shoulder pads.
James took part in his first practice after signing a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension, making him the NFL’s highest-paid safety.
“This wasn’t like every other big contract that gets signed, because you know what he had to go through in order to make it to this point in his career,” coach Brandon Staley said. “He overcame a lot to earn this contract, and he earned every cent of it. He was a big, big leader for us today out there.”