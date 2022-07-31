BOSTON—Bill Russell redefined how basketball is played, and then he changed the way sports are viewed in a racially divided country.
The most prolific winner in NBA history, Russell marched with Martin Luther King Jr., stood with Muhammad Ali and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. The centerpiece of the Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years, Russell earned his last two NBA titles as a player-coach—the first Black coach in any major U.S. sport.
Russell died Sunday at the age of 88, with his wife, Jeannine, at his side, his family said in a statement posted on social media. No cause of death was immediately available; Russell, who had been living in the Seattle area, was not well enough to present the NBA Finals MVP trophy in June due to a long illness.
“We hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill’s uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle,” the family said. “That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6.”
A Hall of Famer, five-time Most Valuable Player and 12-time All-Star, Russell in 1980 was voted the greatest player in the NBA history by basketball writers. He remains the sport’s most decorated champion—he also won two college titles and an Olympic gold medal—and an archetype of selflessness who won with defense and rebounding while others racked up gaudy scoring totals.
PRO GOLF
• DETROIT—Tony Finau has changed the conversation about him in less than a calendar year.
Finau ran away with the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club to become the first player in three years to win consecutive PGA Tour events in the regular season. He closed with a 5-under 67 for a five-shot victory and a tournament-record 26-under 262 total.
It was his fourth career victory, and third title in 11-plus months. Finau began his stretch of success last August at The Northern Trust, where he had his first victory in five years and 142 PGA Tour starts.
“I’m proud of the way I’ve fought through adversity in my career,” said Finau, a Salt Lake City native with Tongan-Samoan heritage. “They say a winner is just a loser who kept trying, and that’s me.”
PRO BASEBALL
• HOUSTON—Seattle star rookie Julio Rodríguez was placed on the injured list with a bruised right wrist Sunday after being hit by a pitch a night before.
Manager Scott Servais said X-rays were negative, but that the center fielder was very sore and wouldn’t be able to hold a bat for at least five days. The team decided it was best to place him on the injured list so they could add another player to the roster.
“I think everybody knows, your wrist, your hands, you know how sensitive that area is when you’ve got a bat,” Servais said. “And let’s do it right. Let’s make sure he’s fully healthy when he comes back.”
Rodriguez was hit on the back of the hand as he swung at a pitch in the top of the eighth inning of Seattle’s win Saturday night. He struck out but played in the field in the bottom half of the inning before being lifted in the ninth.