LOVES PARK, Ill.—Michael Bilderback of South Beloit nearly pulled off an amazing double dip Sunday at Rockford Speedway.
Rain washed out Saturday night’s racing schedule for the National Short Track Championships, so Bilderback had a big day planned, first in the 108-lap main event for the Big 8 Series and later the 200-lapper for Super Late Models.
Bilderback collected the title in the Big 8 Series race and all that stood in his way from a sweep was a 17-year-old from Caledonia, Ill., Max Kahler. Kahler became the first teen winner of the race since Mark Martin in 1977.
Bilderback finished in second place, still an overall outstanding day for the 29-year-old.
The Big 8 race started with 22 cars in its field. Bilderback took the lead on lap 26 and held it the rest of the way. Fastest qualifier Jeremy Miller finished 9.246 seconds behind in second, followed by Jacob Nottestad, Jon Reynolds Jr., Kahler and Jeff Storm.
“This car is always a good long-run car,” Bilderback told speedsport.com. “It always stays there for us. I wasn’t looking for a caution. I got out in the lead and set my own pace.”
• OTHER WINNNERS: McHenry, Ill., native Rick Corso won the 50-lap Mid American Stock Car Series feature race. George Sparkman was first in the 40-lap Midwest Dash Series and Nick Bruley won the 30-lap Hobby Stock Showdown.