BELOIT—Jay Bigwood, who led Hononegah’s girls soccer team to an IHSA sectional championship in 2021, will join the Beloit College women’s soccer coaching staff this fall.
Bigwood will serve as an assistant coach for Beloit head coach Connor McKee.
“We are incredibly excited to have Coach Bigwood join our staff this fall,” McKee said. “Coach Bigwood brings a wealth of experience with him, and his teams train and play with the same level of commitment to both keeping the ball and winning it back as quickly as possible as we do here at Beloit. What he has accomplished at Hononegah, with results and player development, is nothing short of fantastic, and there is no doubt he will bring that same energy and knowledge to our program.”
Bigwood, a native of London, England, grew up in the Tottenham and Chelsea Youth Academy. He was a goalkeeper for the Chelsea Football Club U-23 Team before a knee injury ended his playing career at the age of 19.
Bigwood holds both English FA and United States Soccer Federation licenses. He has been coaching youth soccer in the United States since 2000.
Bigwood took over the junior varsity program at Hononegah in 2009 before heading the varsity program in 2016.
The Bucs open their season at Marian University at 7 p.m. Sept. 1. Their home opener is at 1:30 p.m. sept. 4 against Maranatha Baptist.