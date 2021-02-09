IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa sophomore Tony Cassioppi has been named Big Ten Co-Wrestler of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
The Hononegah High School graduate shares the award with Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso.
Cassioppi, the nation’s third-ranked heavyweight, recorded a pair of falls in Iowa’s triangular sweep of Purdue and Ohio State on Feb. 7. He registered a first-period pin against Purdue’s Dorian Keys in 2:15 and flattened 10th-ranked Tate Orndorff of Ohio State in 4:52.
Cassioppi has recorded three pins in his last three matches, including two against top 10 opponents.
The weekly conference honor is the first of Cassioppi’s career.
The top-ranked Hawkeyes topped Ohio State, 33-14, in West LaFayette, Ind., for their 18th straight victory overall and 23rd straight Big Ten win.
• SHORT, BUT SWEET: Devon Harbison’s brief freshman campaign on the Ohio Northern wrestling team came to a close Sunday as the Polar Bears thumped Otterbein, 30-13.
The Beloit Turner graduate helped out by pinning Gavin DeAngelo in their 125-pound match in 2:13. Ohio Northern, located in Ada, Ohio, was only able to compete in four meets, going 3-1. That was also Harbison’s record for the season. He had a pair of pins.
• WARHAWKS PREP FOR SEASON: Several area student-athletes will compete for UW-Whitewater during the 2021 season.
Jalen Stimes (Hononegah) is a member of the UW-W men’[s swimming team.
Shelvin Garrett III (Beloit Memorial) will compete for the UW-W men’s track and field team. The physical education major was a top triple jumper for the Purple Knights. Candice Koehl (Clinton) is a member of the women’s track team.
The Warhawks will host five meets during the indoor season, all without spectators.