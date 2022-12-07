MCFARLAND, Wis.—Peyton Bingham had a monstrous game, scoring 30 points and snagging seven rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Clinton boys basketball team fell to McFarland 82—54 on Tuesday night.
The Cougars stayed in the game after the first half with the Spartans holding a 35-25 lead.
But Clinton’s defense couldn’t keep it close, allowing McFarland to outscore the Cougars 47-29 on their way to victory.
Bingham’s big night saw him go 3-of-5 from outside the arc, and he shot 12-of-21 on the night.
Outside of Bingham, Clinton also saw solid production from Reagan Flickinger, who scored 11 points while also recording five assists.
Flickinger and Bingham were the only Cougars to score more than four points.
• GIRLS BASKETBALL: Two double-digit scorers were better than one for McFarland against visiting Brodhead on Tuesday night.
Teagan Mallegni had 18 points for the hosting Spartans (6-1 overall, 3-1 Rock Valley Conference), and Adrienne Kirch scored 15 to hand the Cardinals (4-1, 3-1) a 67-58 defeat, their first Rock Valley Conference loss since Jan. 21, 2021.
Abbie Dix scored 33 for Brodhead, but the team’s next leading scorer had just nine points. McFarland also enjoyed big advantages from the most efficient place to score on the floor: 3-point range and the free-throw line.
The Spartans made eight 3-pointers to Brodhead’s two and outscored the Cardinals 15-6 from the stripe.