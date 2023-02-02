BDN_230203_Jax Hertel
Jax Hertel was a standout running back and linebacker for Big Foot.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

WALWORTH, Wis. — Senior Jax Hertel, a two-way standout for the Big Foot football team last fall, signed his letter-of-intent with Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Mich., on Wednesday.

Hertel has been an outstanding running back and linebacker for the Chiefs. He was a three-time all-conference first team running back as well as a first team, All-Region and honorable mention All-State linebacker in 2022.

