Big Foot's girls volleyball team edges host Harvard By Daily News staff Jim Franz Aug 24, 2022 HARVARD, Ill.—Big Foot's girls volleyball team traveled to Harlem Tuesday night and pulled out a tough 2-0 match with scores of 25-23 and 25-20.Lily Wolf had a solid game for Big Foot with 15 assists and five digs. Oli Patek and Lizzie Lueck each had two aces and Molly Anderson had six kills. Lueck also had a block.• GIRLS GOLF: Beloit Turner finished sixth in a meet hosted by Lakeside Luteran on Tuesday.The hosts won the meet with a 169 score, followed by Jefferson (192), East Troy (192), Edgerton (217), McFarland (220), Turner (222), Cambridge (235), Clinton (236) and Evansville (272).Turner's top score was by Clara Baertschi with a 52. Nadilee Fernandez and Kacy Clark each shot 56, Ryleigh Rose 58 adn Bella Spain 68.• Editor's Note: If you want to see your team's results in the newspaper someone has to provide them to us. Email jfranz@beloitdailynews.com or joswald@beloitdailynews.com. If you would rather text results, contact us.