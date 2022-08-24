HARVARD, Ill.—Big Foot’s girls volleyball team traveled to Harlem Tuesday night and pulled out a tough 2-0 match with scores of 25-23 and 25-20.

Lily Wolf had a solid game for Big Foot with 15 assists and five digs. Oli Patek and Lizzie Lueck each had two aces and Molly Anderson had six kills. Lueck also had a block.

