Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Mya Gonzalez (8) and Molly Andersen, right, were both named to the All-RVC team.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

WALWORTH, Wis.—The Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer team had a strong showing on the 2023 All-Rock Valley Conference Girls Soccer Team.

The Chiefs, who finished 6-9-3 and were edged 4-3 by Platteville/Lancaster in a WIAA Division 3 Regional opener, had eight different players honored for their outstanding play by the conference.

