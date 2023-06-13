Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Mya Gonzalez (8) and Molly Andersen, right, were both named to the All-RVC team.
WALWORTH, Wis.—The Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer team had a strong showing on the 2023 All-Rock Valley Conference Girls Soccer Team.
The Chiefs, who finished 6-9-3 and were edged 4-3 by Platteville/Lancaster in a WIAA Division 3 Regional opener, had eight different players honored for their outstanding play by the conference.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.