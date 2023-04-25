BDN_230426_BMHS track
Buy Now

Beloit Memorial’s Jaedyn Coleman tosses the discus during Tuesday’s lone home meet of the season against Madison East. Results were not available as of press time.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

WALWORTH, Wis.—The Big Foot boys track and field team showed out for a first-place in front of the home crowd at the Big Foot Triangular on Tuesday night.

The Chiefs were first with 69 points, Clinton was second with 56 and East Troy placed third with 48.

Recommended for you