WALWORTH, Wis.—The Big Foot boys track and field team showed out for a first-place in front of the home crowd at the Big Foot Triangular on Tuesday night.
The Chiefs were first with 69 points, Clinton was second with 56 and East Troy placed third with 48.
Jax Hertel finished first in the 100 meters (11.55 second) with teammate Kaeden Weberpal right behind him (11.59). Weberpal also ran a leg of the 4x100 relay with Karsen Cox, Gabe Wilkens and Kaden Rambatt that finished first (47.07). The 4x800 relay of Clayton Flies, Kevin Dunkel, Elijah Henningfield and Evan Langlund took first (10:15.53).
Sawyer Dase had a first-place finish in the 300 hurdles for Big Foot (45.89).
Field events is where the Chiefs shined as Wilkens had a second in the shot put (43-5.5), and Flies flew through the air to take first in the high jump (5-10). Rambatt grabbed a first-place finish in the pole vault (14-0) and Dase took first in the triple jump (37-3.5).
Clinton’s Reagan Flickinger won the 1600 (4:50.45) and finished second in the 800 (2:15.77). Blaine Brown was first in the 110 hurdles (19.05) with Austin Kooyenga (20.03) right behind him. Nathaniel Ligman (17-2) and Chris Gross (16-8) finished 1-2 in the long jump.
East Troy dominated the girls competition with 92 points with Big Foot (36) and Clinton (35) finishing behind them.
Leeza Patterson highlighted the Chiefs’ day with wins in the long jump (15-1) and the triple jump (33-7). Carla Castaneda finished first in the 800 (2:48.47).
The Cougars’ Abby Brandl won the 1600 (6:27.24) and finished second in the 800 (2:59.72). The 4x100 relay of Shannon Donagan, Rachel Hendrickson, Carly Beals and Ava Schoonover took first (55.09) while Jillian Huisheere crushed the pole vault (9-0).
• TURNER/WHITEWATER/EDGERTON/MCFARLAND QUAD: The Trojans’ girls had several great performances in the field events in a four-team meet hosted in Beloit.
Navana Terrell had a great day with a win in the shot put (33-2) and the long jump (14-3). Brijit Mosher finished first in the high jump (4-2) and Emma Hartlaub (12-6.75) was second in the long jump.
The 4x800 relay of Bethini Mosher, Devlyn Halverson, Emma Hartlaub and Dakota Thomas finished first (12:09.3) while Jadyn Shull was second in the 200 (28.3).
Thomas Peters won the 3200 (11:17.5) and ran a leg of the winning 4x800 relay with Darren Niedfeldt, Carlos Ramirerz and Leo Nollmeyer for the boys. The 4x200 relay of Camron Ingram, Carter Fernandez, Jhmari Smith and Amari Doson also took first (1:38.6). Tyler Kramer tied Edgerton’s Preston Schaffner for first in the high jump (5-8).
• BRODHEAD/JUDA, EVANSVILLE, JEFFERSON: The Cardinals had a multitude of first-place finishes on both the boys and girls teams at a meet hosted at Brodhead High School on Tuesday.
For the boys, Gunner Boegli took first in the 100 (11.5) while Grant Purdue won the 200 (24.0) and Gavin Pinnow finished first in the 1600 (5:10.2). A fully freshman relay of Tegan Pinnow, Jorge Villalva, Jayden Brown and Braedon Steinman won the 4x100 (55.0).
Nathan Engen was first in both the 110 (19.1) and the 300 hurdles (44.8), and he capped off his brilliant day with a win in the triple jump (38-2.75).
Villalva won the long jump (17-0) and Braden Williams won the pole vault (8-6).
Kalena Riemer had a great day for the girls with first-place finishes in the 200 (27.8) and the 1600 (5:41.8). Stella Arn won the 100 (12.9).
The 4x100 of Claire Anderson, Brenley Jones, Taiya Hawkins and Hannah Grover took first (57.7) while the 4x800 of Olivia Hartwig, Lexie Lobeck, Emily Welsh and Madi Arnold was first (11:33.1).
Addison Yates leaped into first in the high jump (4-8) and was second in the long jump (14-0).