WALWORTH, Wis.—It may seem like the Big Foot boys basketball team is teed up for a favorable night when it takes on Saint Anthony on Tuesday night in its WIAA Division 3 regional opener.
After all, the 12th-seeded Trojans post a feeble 3-15 record while the fifth-seeded Chiefs not only sit at a solid 14-10 but are defending their home court.
But fourth-year head coach Hunter Price has been around long enough to know that once the postseason starts, anything can happen.
“In the playoffs, everyone is 0-0,” Price said. “There are no favorites and there are no easy wins. Everyone wants to win equally as much. You have to treat each game like it’s the final game of the season.”
Price might know that better than anybody after his Chiefs took down defending state champion Racine St. Catherine’s 51-49 in the sectional semifinals last season.
Big Foot fell in the sectional finals, and the team looks a lot different this year without Beloit Daily News All-Area Player of the Year Gus Foster, who graduated.
The offensive firepower has been replaced by 6-foot junior Hudson Torrez, who averages 16.5 points and five assists per game.
“There’s not many guys in the state that have his quickness with the ball, ” Price said. “He’s got an exceptional left hand and a lot of teams will solely try to focus on that, but he still gets around them. He is hard for teams to simulate in practice. You can’t plan or prepare for him.”
In addition to Torrez the Chiefs also get plenty of positive minutes from Evan Penniman.
The 6-foot-2 senior is second on the team in both points (11.3) and rebounds (5.4) per game, and he has made it a habit late in the season to frequently be the team’s leading scorer.
“What your seeing from Evan right now is what I’ve seen from him all season,” Price said. “He is a really talented player. But the most impressive thing about him is his defense. He has guarded the best player on every team that we’ve played this year and done a really good job.”
Defense has been a staple of Big Foot’s success this season. It is only allowing around 57 points per game, and Price said it is something that the Chiefs “hang their hats on.”
“Our community doesn’t produce a ton of pure, offensive firepower basketball players,” he continued. “We definitely lock in on defense. It is something that has brought us success the last few years, and it’s something that will bring us success in the playoffs.”
Saint Anthony of the Lake City Conference comes into the match averaging 37 points per game. Carlos De Leon is the team’s leading scorer (9.8).
“The Trojans are hard to scout,” Price said. “They’ve had so many different players come in and out of the rotation. They pack it in with a 2-3 zone. So, you’re going to have to shoot and transition well.”
The Chiefs will ride into the postseason with wins in six of their last eight games, a factor Price isn’t taking lightly.
“Last year, I learned the value of playing your best basketball at the end of February,” he said. “We’ve been working on not settling for wins, but looking at how we’re winning. Our role players are stepping up and thriving.”
• TUESDAY NIGHT’S ACTION: In other games, three other local teams will play their postseason openers on Tuesday.
In Division 3, Clinton was named the 10th seed after finishing 7-15 and will travel to take on seventh-seeded St. Augustine Prep (8-13).
11th-seeded Brodhead will play at Rock Valley Conference rival Evansville, which was awarded the sixth seed. The Cardinals finished 7-17 and 5-13 in RVC play while the Blue Devils were 14-10 and 13-5.
Meanwhile in Division 4, 11th-seeded Parkview will travel to play sixth-seeded Poynette. The Vikings finished the season 7-16 while the Pumas were 11-13.