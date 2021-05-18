WALWORTH, Wis.—The Big Foot baseball team jumped all over Whitewater Tuesday afternoon, defeating the Whippets 17-6 in six innings behind 12 hits and 11 walks.
The Chiefs trailed 5-2 heading into to bottom of the fourth before scoring four times in the fourth, five times in the fifth and six times in the sixth to close the game out.
Anthony Hibl went 3-for-4 with three RBI to pace the Chiefs. Austin Hering picked up the win by working two innings of scoreless relief. Alex Schmitz started for Big Foot and allowed two earned runs over four innings.
• TRACK: EDGERTON QUAD: The Clinton track squad competed in a quad meet Monday hosted by Edgerton. The Cougar boys placed second to Jefferson, while Clinton girls placed fourth.
Quinn McCabe won the 1600 for Clinton, finishing with a 4:51. Caleb Bauer had an outstanding throwing day, placing first in discus (133-06) and second shot put (41-11.75).
Dorian Phillips won the pole vault with a 10-0, while Mason Hesebeck placed second in the long jump with an 18-6.
On the girls side, junior Sylvia Johansen won the 100 (13.24) and the 200 (27.69) to remain unbeaten in both races this season. She also won the long jump with a 15-3.
Autumn Douglas placed second in the shot put with a 33-5.
EDGERTON QUAD
Boys
Team scores: Jefferson 97; Clinton 54.5; East Troy 34; Edgerton 27.5.
Event winners, Edgerton placewinners
100 meters: 1, Gotto, J, :11.17; 3, Allison, Edg., :11.72. 200: 1, Gotto, J, :22.77; 2, Norland, Edg., :23.28. 400: 1, Gotto, J, :52.03; 3, Norland, Edg., :53.54. 800: 1, McFarland, ET, 2:17.85. 1,600: 1, McCabe, C, 4:51.75; 3, Dillman, Edg., 5:10.68. 110 hurdles: 1, Phillips, J, :16.78. 300 hurdles: 1, N. Hottinger, J, :46.32. 400 relay: 1, Jefferson (Dieckman, Rogers, Rodriguez, Pinnow), :47.01. 800 relay: 1, Jefferson (Rutherford, Rodriguez, N. Hottinger, Ihlenfeld), 1:41.26. 1,600 relay: 1, Jefferson (Thorp, Marin, Phillips, Rutherford), 3:40.07. 3,200 relay: 1, Clinton (Brandl, Greer, McCabe, Walsh), 9:31.92. High jump: 1, Troeger, Edg., 5-0. Pole vault: 1, Phillips, C, 10-0. Long jump: 1, Heller, J, 19-10½; T-2, Allison, Edg., 18-6. Triple jump: 1, Kurth, ET, 29-8. Shot put: 1, Schultz, J, 46-3½. Discus: 1, Bauer, C, 133-6.
Girls
Team scores: Jefferson 103.5; East Troy 66.5; Edgerton 47.66; Clinton 36.33.
Event winners, Edgerton placewinners
100 meters: 1, Johansen, C, :13.24; 2, Cornett, Edg., :13.64. 200: 1, Johansen, C, :27.69. 400: 1, Chase, ET, 1:04.01; 3, Cornett, Edg., 1:10.8. 800: 1, M. Hottinger, J, 2:39.36. 1,600: 1, Salimes, Edg., 6:14.64. 3,200: 1, Gallardo, J, 14:06.31. 100 hurdles: 1, Scurek, ET, :19.48; 2, Zych, Edg., :20.07. 300 hurdles: 1, Scurek, ET, :53.66; 2, Vendrell-Nolen, Edg., :58.41. 400 relay: 1, Jefferson (Howard, Peterson, Reidl, Johnson), :54.47. 800 relay: 1, East Troy (Erman, Pergande, Hartranft, O. Fitch), 2:04.31. 1,600 relay: 1, East Troy (O. Fitch, Pergande, Rondeau, R. Fitch), 4:41.26. 3,200 relay: 1, Jefferson (Wichman, Gallardo, Hollenberger, M. Hottinger), 10:57.16. High jump: 1, Peterson, J, 4-4; 3, Delgado, Edg., 4-2. Pole vault: 1, Zilisch, J, 8-0; 3, Allen, Edg., 7-0. Long jump: 1, Johansen, C, 15-3; 2, Cornett, Edg., 14-9; 3, Vendrell-Nolen, Edg., 13-8¾. Triple jump: 1, Johnson, J, 32-1. Shot put: 1, Johnson, J, 41-3½; 3, Zych, Edg., 28-6¼. Discus: 1, Johnson, J, 116-6; 2, Zych, Edg., 92-2.