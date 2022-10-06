WALWORTH, Wis.—After facing conference juggernauts Brodhead and McFarland, the Big Foot girls volleyball team was hoping for a solid performance to get them back on track.

The Chiefs (10-15, 3-6 Rock Valley) fought tooth and nail against Beloit Turner (5-12, 2-7) on Thursday night, and after five close sets, they certainly earned themselves a spot back in the win column.

