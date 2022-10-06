WALWORTH, Wis.—After facing conference juggernauts Brodhead and McFarland, the Big Foot girls volleyball team was hoping for a solid performance to get them back on track.
The Chiefs (10-15, 3-6 Rock Valley) fought tooth and nail against Beloit Turner (5-12, 2-7) on Thursday night, and after five close sets, they certainly earned themselves a spot back in the win column.
“This feels really good because we played well against Brodhead and McFarland,” sophomore setter Lily Wolf said. “We just didn’t walk away with the win. We were supporting each other out there, but we had a couple dips in energy. But when we came together, it was okay.”
Wolf had issues with her fingers during the match, but that didn’t slow her down as she led the team with 35 assists, helping set up numerous crucial kills as Big Foot took down the Trojans 3-2.
“There is no other real setter,” Wolf said. “So I just kind of had to keep going. It is what it is.”
Head coach Chad Roehl said that Wolf manages to get to balls that not many other players are capable of.
“Lily is a baller,” he said. “She brings in that level of play day in and day out. She doesn’t play club volleyball, she is a softball player by nature. But she has established herself as a young setter. And she does a fantastic job leading the team.”
Both teams knew they were in for a gauntlet of a match from the start as the set had to go all the way to 31 points to decide a winner.
No team held more than a three point lead at any time, but a kill from Cacee Carl and a rocket off the hand of Nevayah House gave the Trojans the 31-29 win.
Big Foot responded by jumping out to a 13-4 lead in the second set but watched as Turner fought back to make it 18-all.
“We were a little bit hot and cold,” Turner head coach Kasey Quinn said. “We started off with good momentum in set one, but then we lost it. Then we gained it, and then we lost it again.”
The Chiefs went on a 7-4 run with the final point coming off a strong kill from Molly Andersen, who had several booming strikes and contributed two blocks on the net.
“Molly is just really reliable,” Wolf said. “Every time I put it over to her, she’s basically got it. Her roll shots were working really nicely too.”
Big Foot held a nice lead for most of set three, which they won 25-18. Turner kept it close in the fourth set, with another 18-all tie, before they went on a 7-1 run to force a fifth set.
“I’m proud of what they did,” Quinn said. “They never stopped, never shut down and never put their heads down. They’re a fun group of ladies to coach.”
Big Foot jumped out to a 11-4 lead in the fifth set, with several strong kills from senior Sydney Wilson, and the Trojans provided one last scare before the Chiefs blocked a shot to seal the 15-10 victory.
Wilson led the team with 14 kills, and she also provides a leadership role to the group as the only returning varsity player from last year’s squad.
“She is a powerhouse,” Wolf said. “If you put the ball high and tight, she’s going to slam it down every time.”