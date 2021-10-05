BELOIT — Lydia Larson had 27 assists and Big Foot’s girls swept host Beloit Turner 3-0 in conference action Tuesday night. Scores were 25-18, 25-21 and 25-14.

Sydney Wilson had 10 kills and three blocks for the Chiefs while Larson, Sydney Lueck and Monroe Melges each had two aces. Morgan Rego chipped in 17 digs and Mya Burdick also had three blocks.

