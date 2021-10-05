Big Foot sweeps Turner in volleyball By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Oct 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT — Lydia Larson had 27 assists and Big Foot’s girls swept host Beloit Turner 3-0 in conference action Tuesday night. Scores were 25-18, 25-21 and 25-14.Sydney Wilson had 10 kills and three blocks for the Chiefs while Larson, Sydney Lueck and Monroe Melges each had two aces. Morgan Rego chipped in 17 digs and Mya Burdick also had three blocks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lux Cuts barbershop opens Tuesday in Beloit's downtown Updated: Former Beloit school district employee accused of more secret videos Final suspect in Dewey Avenue shooting charged Beloit man accused of strangling woman Fatal crash reported Sunday in Town of Avon Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime