Big Foot sweeps Parker in volleyball By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Sep 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE—Big Foot swept Janesville Parker 3-0 in a non-conference girls volleyball match held on Tuesday. The scores were 25-23, 27-25, 25-22.Stats leaders for the Chiefs were: aces (Morgan Rego, Sydney Lueck, two apiece), kills (Myra Burdick, 9), assists (Lydia Larson, 20), blocks (Mya Burdick, 5) and digs (Sydney Wilson, 13). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Suspicious death reported on Portland Avenue in Beloit Janesville murderer sentenced to life in prison Beloit police investigating fourth homicide of 2021 Ex-Beloit police officer pleads not guilty to domestic abuse One of the Dewey Avenue shooting suspects extradited to Rock Co. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime