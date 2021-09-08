JANESVILLE—Big Foot swept Janesville Parker 3-0 in a non-conference girls volleyball match held on Tuesday. The scores were 25-23, 27-25, 25-22.

Stats leaders for the Chiefs were: aces (Morgan Rego, Sydney Lueck, two apiece), kills (Myra Burdick, 9), assists (Lydia Larson, 20), blocks (Mya Burdick, 5) and digs (Sydney Wilson, 13).

