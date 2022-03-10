EAST TROY, Wis.—It wasn’t easy.
Then again, at this point, it’s not supposed to be.
The Big Foot Chiefs rallied from a late deficit to defeat defending state champion Racine St. Catherine’s 51-49 in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at East Troy High School Thursday night.
The Chiefs will face either St. Thomas More or Dominican Saturday at 1 p.m. at Whitewater High School.
“It’s crazy to think about beating a team like that, from where they’ve been with our team and the places we’ve been,” Big Foot coach Hunter Price said. “Credit to St. Cat’s, they are a really good team that had a great plan, but we just made enough plays to keep playing.”
Indeed. After leading virtually the entire game, the Chiefs found themselves trailing 44-41 with four minutes to play when their primetime players came to play.
First it was Gus Foster, double-teamed throughout the evening, getting a tough bucket in the paint to cut the advantage to one.
Then it was sophomore point guard Hudson Torrez who nailed a corner trey to give the Chiefs the lead for good with 3:14 left.
After a pair of tough defensive stands by the Chiefs defense it was Foster again, this time with a trey from the top of the key to essentially salt the game away.
Add a layup by Tyler Wilson and more free throws by Foster, and the enormous throng from Big Foot had another reason to explode. Not even a buzzer-beating banked-in trey from St. Catherine’s could hush the Chief celebration.
After winning their first regional since 200 last week, the Chiefs made more history by advancing to the first sectional final ever.
“It’s just an amazing feeling, knowing that we’re already the best team in school history,” Torrez said. “We just got to keep it rolling.”
The Chiefs sprinted to an 11-3 start before both teams got stuck in the much for the majority of the first half.
Big Foot carried a 25-19 advantage into the break.
“I thought especially in the first half, our defense was really good,” Price said. “And they did a really good job of not letting us catch the ball where we wanted and make us go to our secondary options.”
Three buckets in the paint by Wilson allowed the Chiefs to stave off the Angels for a while, but when St. Cat’s found their footing from long range, it appeared as though the Chiefs’ run might be over.
Enter Foster, who was named Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year.
“I made some shots, but there’s no way we would’ve won without my teammates coming up huge,” Foster said. “Hudson hit the biggest shot of the game, and I’ve got more faith in him to make that shot than anybody, even me. It’s crazy, I keep telling people to pinch me because I can’t believe this is real.”
Wilson finished with a team-best 16 points while Foster finished with 15 and Torres 12. Eli Gerdes made an impact as well, hitting back-to-back treys in the middle of the first half to hold off an Angel rally.
Now, the Chiefs must wait for Dominican and St. Thomas More to battle it out Friday night after St. Thomas More was initially forced to forfeit before a court ruling allowed them back in the field.
“It’s definitely a weird situation,” Price said. “But either way, we’re going to be playing a team that will be playing pretty shortly after their sectional final. We know that our fans are going to show up again for us.”
BIG FOOT 51, ST. CAT’S 49
Big Foot 25 26—51
St. Cat’s 19 30—49
BIG FOOT: Torrez 5 0-1 12, Gerdes 2 0-0 6, Schmitz 1 0-0 2, Foster 6 2-2 15, Wilson 7 2-2 16. Totals: 21 4-5 57.
ST. CAT’S: Matthews 7 3-5 20, Moherick 2 0-0 6, Thomas-Kuemper 5 2-2 12, Barnes 1 0-0 3, Pitts 3 0-0 8. Totals: 18 5-7 49.
3-pointers: Big Foot 5 (Torrez 2, Gerdes 2, Foster), St. Cat’s 8 (Matthews 3, Moherick 2, Pitt 2, Barnes). Total fouls: Big Foot 8, St. Cat’s 13