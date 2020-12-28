LAKE GENEVA, Wis.—The Big Foot boys picked up a matinee victory Monday, defeating host Badger 62-58.
The Chiefs trailed 34-28 at halftime before a strong finish propelled them to the victory. Senior Gus Foster stepped up again, scoring 25 points while teammate Tyler Wilson added 22, 18 of which came in the decisive second half.
Ty McGreevy led Badger with 20 points.
BIG FOOT 62, BADGER 58
BIG FOOT 28 34 62
BADGER 34 24 58
BIG FOOT: Demco 1 1-3 3, Torrez 2 3-4 8, Hertel 1 0-0 3, Foster 9 6-11 26, Wilson 10 2-5 22. Totals: 23 12-26 62.
BADGER: McGreevy 7 1-1 20, Gioringo 0 3-3 3, White 6 1-2 16. Totals: 13 5-8. 58
3-pointers: Badger 8 (McGreevy 5, White 3). Big Foot 3 (Torrez, Hertel, Foster). Total fouls: Big Foot 15, Badger 16.