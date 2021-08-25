Big Foot spikers split two matches By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Aug 25, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WALWORTH, Wis.—Big Foot’s girls volleyball team finished 1-1 as it hosted a triangular with Burlington Catholic Central and Lake Geneva Badger Tuesday night.Burlington Catholic Central went 2-0, defeating Big Foot 25-19, 25-16 and also knocking off Badger 25-11, 25-14. The Chiefs defeated Badger, 27-25, 20-25, 15-8.Against BCC, Lydia Larson led Big Foot with 24 assists and two blocks. Mya Burdick had 10 kills and Sydney Wilson had two aces.Against Badger, Burdick had 17 kills, two aces and 2.5 blocks. Larson had 35 assists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Details of former Hononegah student's settlement with district released Deadly, shooting-filled weekend brings Beloit near past years' gun violence figures Two fair housing complaints in Beloit to be investigated by independent firm 'High risk' traffic stop at Beloit hotel results in SWAT response, stolen firearm recovered Settlement reached in 2018 civil lawsuit filed by former Hononegah student Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime