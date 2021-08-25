WALWORTH, Wis.—Big Foot’s girls volleyball team finished 1-1 as it hosted a triangular with Burlington Catholic Central and Lake Geneva Badger Tuesday night.

Burlington Catholic Central went 2-0, defeating Big Foot 25-19, 25-16 and also knocking off Badger 25-11, 25-14. The Chiefs defeated Badger, 27-25, 20-25, 15-8.

Against BCC, Lydia Larson led Big Foot with 24 assists and two blocks. Mya Burdick had 10 kills and Sydney Wilson had two aces.

Against Badger, Burdick had 17 kills, two aces and 2.5 blocks. Larson had 35 assists.

Recommended for you