WALWORTH—The Big Foot Chiefs just won their first WIAA Division 3 regional title in 22 years in the most exhilarating fashion possible.
Now, the Chiefs must forget about Gus Foster’s game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer and focus on the task at hand: Racine St. Catherine’s, a tradition-rich program that is their opponent in Thursday night’s sectional semifinal at East Troy High School.
St. Cat’s might not be a superpower like they were last season, when they cruised to the Division 3 title with a pair of Division 1 guards in Tyrese Hunter (just named Freshman of the Year in the Big 12 with Iowa State) and Kamari McGee (UW-Green Bay).
But they are still formidable, as top-seeded Catholic Memorial discovered in a 67-60 St. Cat’s win in Saturday’s regional final.
Alijah Matthews, a senior who was buried on the bench last year like every other current Angel, has been outstanding this year, averaging 17.6 points per game while shooting 54 percent from the field and 51 percent from the 3-point line.
Matthews scored 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Saturday night’s win, while three others reached double figures.
While Matthews leads the way, four Angels are in double figures for the season.
“They can do a little bit of everything, which makes them really hard to prepare for,” Big Foot coach Hunter Price said. “You can’t just take away one thing, or emphasize one big weakness. We’ll have to take a more well-rounded approach than focus on one or two things like we have in the past two games.”
The Chiefs were heavily reliant on Foster, who scored the team’s final 11 points to lead them to the epic victory. Price said it would help if his team shot the ball like it dead in a regional semifinal blowout win over Lakeside Lutheran, when it nailed 14 treys.
“We just need everyone to make their open shots,” Price said. “We really took advantage of those against Lakeside. Eli Gerdes hit six threes and had 21 points, and him, Alex Schmitz and Evan Penniman can all hit those shots. They need to thrive in their role. Other people are taking note now, but we’ve seen them hit those shots in practice all season long.”
Foster’s ability to make shots at all three levels and in heavy traffic make him a difficult player to defend.
“He’s the type of guy that when you watch him play, it doesn’t seem like he’s scoring a ton,” Price said. “Then you look in the boxscore and he’s got 28 points. (Turner coach) Ken Watkins probably comes up with the best game plans out there, and Gus scored 39 against them. We’re comfortable knowing that he’s going to find a way to score. The key for us has been Hudson Torrez’s development at point guard. We probably ran 20 pick-and-rolls on Saturday and I don’t think he turned it over one time. He’s been great.”
Although verbal bouquets have been lobbed in the Chiefs’ general direction for much of the week, Price expects the team to come out focused Thursday.
“Our motto was to enjoy it Sunday and come back ready to go Monday,” Price said. “And they did a good job doing that. I do think it’s important for them to bask in it a little bit. What’s the point in climbing the mountain if you can’t enjoy the view? But we also talked about the fact that as good as it felt to win the regional, it would feel even better to win the sectional.”
The Chiefs had plenty of support Saturday, not only from their students, but from the community as well. Price hopes for the same Thursday night.
“Our community has been great to us all season,” Price said. “We’ve had a lot of support on away games. Three years ago, we had about two rows full for our student section. Saturday, we filled the entire thing up. They’ve really given us a boost. We talked about winning for Walworth, because there are a lot of hard workers here and they don’t always get their due. But over the last two days, we’ve had several hundred texts, emails, and calls from people excited about what we did. They’ve showed up all year, and I expect they’ll do the same for us on Thursday night.”