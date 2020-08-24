WALWORTH, Wis. — Life is a little busier for Mike Welden and Bailey Racky these days, at least compared to a majority of their athletic director counterparts.

Welden and Racky, who are sharing Big Foot's athletic director role after Tim Collins retired following the conclusion of last year, are continuing to work out the logistics of fielding teams for two sports.

Big Foot has boys and girls tennis teams, along with a pair of cross country teams that will compete in their normal fall slots.

"I thought it was a great opportunity for some of our kids to be at least involved with something," Welden said. "Obviously with COVID, things have been thrown up in the air, so I think it's awesome they will have a chance to compete."

The Chiefs also co-op with Lake Geneva Badger in swimming, but they will not have any representatives on the team.

Welden has been coordinating the cross country schedules, while Racky has been working with the tennis programs.

"Scheduling for cross country has definitely been a challenge," Welden said. "In a typical year, we host one big meet, then go to several other big meets. Now those meets aren't allowed, and with all of the Rock Valley schools not participating in fall sports, we are limited as to who is competing. Right now we've got four meets on the docket, and a couple of other schools have reached out to us and are possibilities. Going into the season, we thought if we could have five to seven meets, we'd be happy, and we're on the way to doing that. Right now what we're seeing is a lot of indecision all over the place from schools that are still trying to figure out if they are going to have fall sports or not."

The first meet for the Chiefs is Thursday in Palmyra.

"There are going to be eight or nine teams there, and at first that was a little bigger than we were comfortable with," Welden said. "But they are staggering the starts, and doing each grade on its own, and letting the teams know they can leave after they are done running. Those are the types of restrictions that schools are dealing with now, but if it allows the athletes to compete, then it's worth it."

Welden said the possibility of winter sports really hasn't been broached by athletic directors yet.

"We haven't gotten that far," Welden said. "We do have a Rock Valley Conference AD meeting on Sept. 9, and the topic of the winter schedules is on the agenda. Hopefully the first week or so of school will have gone smooth by then, and we can start having discussions of how many fans we can let in, as opposed to if we can have winter sports."

Welden said the ability of school's to be able to get through a successful first few months of school will have a big impact on winter sports.

"If we can get through three months of school without major problems, I would think we could have sports," Welden said. "And hopefully we have a lot of positive things come out of the fall sports season. I'm not saying we are doing everything perfectly here, but we've got two sports going, plus 40-plus kids here three times per week working out, and we haven't had any cases or any reason to shut down. But the real test is going to be next Tuesday when everyone heads back to school."