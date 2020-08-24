WALWORTH, Wis.—Big Foot co-athletic directors Mike Welden and Bailey Racky have been a bit more busy lately than the vast majority of their counterparts.
That’s because the Chiefs are competing this fall, albeit on a limited basis. The girls tennis team, whose schedule is being coordinated by Racky, and the boys and girls cross country teams began practicing last week.
“I’m just really happy that some of our kids are able to compete,” Welden said. “With all the havoc COVID has created, it’s just a great opportunity for those that are able to get out there and be with their teammates.”
Welden said getting the scheduling done for the cross country teams has been interesting.
“It’s been a challenge, that’s for sure,” Welden said. “Usually we just host one big meet, then go to other big meets. That’s not the way things are being done this year. We are moving to smaller meets, and the challenge now becomes being able to find opponents. Obviously none of the other Rock Valley schools are competing, so we’ve had to look hard at other area schools.
“Before this season began, our goal was to have between five and seven meets scheduled. Right now, we’re at four on the docket, with some other possibilities from schools that have reached out. So we’re getting there.”
The Chiefs also co-op girls swimming with Lake Geneva Badger, but the school won’t have any representatives on that squad.
Big Foot’s cross-country season will begin in Palmyra on Thursday.
“There are going to be eight or nine teams there, and initially that was a little out of our comfort zone,” Welden said. “But they structured the meet in way that each grade level is going to run their own race, and athletes can leave at the end of their race if they choose. So they are doing it in a really smart, safe way.”
Welden said that the subject of the viability of winter sports hasn’t been broached yet.
“All of the Rock Valley Conference athletic directors are getting together Sept. 9,” Welden said. “And one of the things on the agenda is taking a look at those winter schedules and figuring out ways to move forward. Hopefully the first week or so of school for everyone goes well, and the conversation can be more along the lines of how many fans can we let in the door as opposed to if we have to cancel winter sports.”
Welden said the first big step in the process is getting through school safely. Big Foot is among a handful of local schools that are going 100 percent in-person to begin the year.
“The biggest thing is getting through school without any interruption,” Welden said. “If we can do that for three months, I don’t see a reason why we wouldn’t have winter sports. But we’ve got to get there first.”
Beyond the two sanctioned sports happening, Big Foot also is continuing its workouts with other programs.
“We’ve got around 40 athletes coming in three times per week to work out also,” Welden said. “I’m not saying we’re doing everything perfectly, but we’ve gone this summer without any cases, and if that can continue, you’ve got to feel good about the rest of the sports season.”
