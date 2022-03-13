WHITEWATER, Wis. — For their final act, it should surprise exactly no one that the Big Foot Chiefs refused to go quietly into the night.
The Chiefs took on a team of future collegiate players a collection of high-flyers and sharp-shooters, and took them right down to the wire before bowing out with a performance that left their fans as proud as if they were headed to the Kohl Center.
The first trip to state in school history will have to wait. But in Big Foot's 69-61 loss to St. Thomas More in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, the Chiefs cemented their legacy as the finest team in school annals.
Anticipation for the game was high, with the line to get in 300 people deep 90 minutes before the game started. By the time the ball was tipped, many were turned away when the 'sold out' placard that adorned the front door to the school was hung.
Both communities, student sections and the Big Foot band made it an ideal high school environment, and players on both sides rose to the occasion.
The Chiefs fell behind 19-11 and it looked as though the game would lack for drama in the second half.
But as they've done all postseason, Big Foot refused to back down, reeling off a 12-0 run that would set the tone for the rest of the game.
The game was knotted at 25 at halftime, with the same St. Thomas More squad that hung 101 on Domincan the night before struggling to find a rhythm.
The game picked up a particular flow in the second half, with the Cavaliers threatening to pull away and the Chiefs refusing to let them.
The prime example came with Big Foot trailing 44-36 with 11:44 to play. One more run by the Cavs would've put the game out of reach, with the last 10 minutes a coronation for St. Thomas More.
Instead, Gus Foster nailed back-to-back tough shots, and Hudson Torrez got a steal and a bucket to cut the advantage to 44-42 with 8:42 left.
The Cavaliers got the lead back up to 10 before Big Foot again crawled back, closing to with 63-59 on Eli Gerdes' third trey of the game with 1:21 left.
After a stop, the Chiefs had a chance to cut it to one, but Gerdes' trey missed the mark, and St. Thomas More closed the game out at the free throw line.
Big Foot coach Hunter Price was understandably proud of his troops following the game.
"In July of 2019, at the end of our summer league, I asked the group what they wanted to be known for," Price said. "Because at that point, we had no identity. Last week after we won regionals, I told them that their identity was that they never quit. Teams know when they play us, they're going to have to play 36 minutes.
"The second half especially, this game could've gotten away from us a few different times. But they never let it happen. That's leadership and that's togetherness."
Foster led the Chiefs with 22 points, while Tyler Wilson continued his outstanding postseason with 15 points, and Torrez finished with 10.
"Tyler blossomed into a really tough player," Price said. "He got tough rebounds over guys, he finished strong. He really developed as the year went on."
Despite not hitting with his usual efficiency, Foster made some clutch shots down the stretch to keep the Chiefs in the game.
"He took it hard after the game, but I told him that he's allowed to have an off shooting night," Price said. "We've got to have his back in those situations. He's got nothing to hang his head about. He's the best player I've ever coach."
St. Thomas More had a trio of scorers that spelled the end for the Chiefs. Sophomore Amari Mccottry went over 1,000 points for his career with 21 coming Saturday.
Senior Drew Reindell hit five treys on the way to 21 also, while Sekou Konneh finished with 19 including a pair of rim-rattling dunks that sent the Cavalier fans into a frenzy.
"When you have a team with that kind of athleticism and a player that's such a good 3-point shooter, that's a deadly combo," Foster said. "It's a catch-22, because if you help in the lane, they are going to knock down a three. If you stay out, they can finish at the rim."
Foster, Big Foot's all-time leading scorer by a good margin, said he'll always have fond memories of his final season as a preo.
"When I think about this team, I'm going to think about hanging out after practice in the locker room, the bus rides back after road wins, team dinners and holiday parties," Foster said. "That's the stuff I'm going to remember about this team. I could care less about who had how many points or how many rebounds, or even wins. It's about the connections we made with each other."
Saturday's boxscore
ST THOMAS MORE 69, BIG FOOT 61
St. Thomas More 25 44--69
Big Foot 25 36--61
ST THOMAS MORE: Mccottry 7 6-7 21, Clavey 1 0-0 2, Reindl 6 4-5 21, Carrasquallo 1 0-0 2, Konneh 9 1-4 19, Malison 2 0-0 4; Totals: 26 11-16 69.
BIG FOOT: Torrez 3 2-2 10, Gerdes 3 0-0 9, Schmitz 2 0-0 5, Foster 10 1-2 22, Wilson 5 5-6 15. Totals: 23 8-10 61.
3-pointers: St. Thomas More 6 (Mccottry 1, Reindl 5). Big Foot 7 (Torrez 2, Gerdes 3, Schmitz, Foster).