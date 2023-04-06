BRODHEAD—The Bigfoot girls and boys track team had a stellar performance at the Brodhead/Juda meet on Thursday night as it took home a slew of first-place finishes in several events.
The meet was a makeup for Tuesday’s scheduled meet at Clinton, which was moved to Brodhead as the Cougars competed at Elkhorn, with the the Cardinals, Chiefs, and Beloit Turner all competing.
Big Foot got a 1-2 finish in the 100 meters with junior Hudson Torrez recording a 11.6 while senior Jax Hertel was right behind at 11.7, tying Turner’s Elijah Terrell.
Terrell won the 200 with a time of 23.5 while Chiefs’ senior Kaeden Weberpal was behind him in second (23.8) and first in the 400 (54.6).
Weberpal was also first in the 110 hurdles (19.8), finishing ahead of teammate Sawyer Dase (20.1), and he added another victory to his resume with a win in the long jump (18’ 4); Turner’s Noah Amosa was second (17’ 4.25).
Dase was second in the 300 hurdles (45.7) while Brodhead/Juda’s Nathan Engen was first (45.5).
The two swapped places in the triple jump where Dase had a first-place finish (39’ 5) while Engen took second (37’ 8.5).
The Trojans 4x100 relay of Carter Fernandez, Camron Ingram, Jhmari Smith and Terrell finished first (46.8), and their relay of Peters, Niedfeldt, Cyrus Mosher and Carlos Ramirez won the 4x800 (9:43.4).
Brodhead/Juda’s Blake Matthys took first in the shot put (42’ 3) while Big Foot’s Gabe Wilkens was second (42’ 2.5).
The Cardinals’ Gavin Pinnow won the high jump (5’ 6) with the Chiefs’ Clayton Flies placing second (5’6).
GIRLS: Stella Arn placed first in the 100 (12.9) while Big Foot’s Elliana Pape was not far behind for second (13.6).
Pape took first in the 200 (28.3), and it was a photo-finish in the 400 with the Chiefs’ Jada Lee taking first (1:14.6) and Emily Welsh was right on her tail in second (1:14.9).
Big Foot’s Carla Castaneda was first in the 800 (2:54.1) while Turner’s Lydia Seifarth finished first in the 1600 (6:27.3). Seifarth was also first in the 3200 (14:23.0).
Brodhead/Juda’s Addison Yates continued her strong start with a win in the 100 hurdles (19.6).
The Trojans’ 4x100 relay of Cherish Smith, Lily Hess, Jadyn Shull and Satine Thomas were first (59.7) while Big Foot on both the 4x200 and 4x800 relays.
The Cardinals’ Onni Williams dominated the shot put with a throw of 35’ 0, and Lizzie Lueck won the discus for Big Foot (82’6). Sydney Wilson took first for the Chiefs in the triple jump (30’ 11.75).