BRODHEAD—The Bigfoot girls and boys track team had a stellar performance at the Brodhead/Juda meet on Thursday night as it took home a slew of first-place finishes in several events.

The meet was a makeup for Tuesday’s scheduled meet at Clinton, which was moved to Brodhead as the Cougars competed at Elkhorn, with the the Cardinals, Chiefs, and Beloit Turner all competing.

Recommended for you