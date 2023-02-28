WALWORTH, Wis.—Big Foot boys basketball head coach Hunter Price takes the playoff mentality of “Anybody can beat anybody” very seriously.
To drive that point home to his team, Price showed the Chiefs a compilation video of low-seeded teams in March Madness winning in underdog fashion.
“We focused on what could happen if you don’t come out ready to go,” the fourth-year coach said. “They locked in and realized, ‘Oh, we don’t want that to be us.’”
Fifth-seeded Big Foot made sure there would be no upsets on Tuesday night as it trounced 12th-seeded Saint Anthony 78-38 in its WIAA Division 3 regional opener.
“We came out ready to go for the playoffs,” Price said. “No matter the seed, everyone wants to win. We focused on what we’ve been doing all year and owned who we are.”
The Chiefs (15-10) knew a hot start would be the key to victory, and a slew of Big Foot players found ways to get to the basket early to help build a 29-7 lead.
“We really focused on breaking through their 2-3 defense,” senior Evan Penniman said. “We watched film and saw that they would just come up, so we put a baseline runner that we could feed our high post to and then get it down low.”
Meanwhile, Big Foot’s defense did a solid job causing chaos for the Trojans (3-16) as defenders blocked shots, stole the ball and made it difficult to move the rock.
“We were forcing them to the sideline,” Penniman said. “And our help side was there to cut them off.”
Saint Anthony had a mini surge late in the first half, coming within 17 points, before the Chiefs hit a bundle of buckets from the paint. Senior Trent Peterson’s layup made it 47-20 at halftime.
“It’s really cool having five guys out there that can all score at once,” Price said. “That spreads out the entire court, and it makes it much harder for the defense to recover and lock in on the ball.”
Penniman hit a layup and an and-one to help ballon the lead to 59-24 out of halftime. The 6-foot-2 forward finished with a team-high 18 points.
“I was rebounding offensively,” Penniman said. “I was hustling and just getting my putbacks. Everyone out here has confidence, and everyone trusts each other to take shots.”
With a commanding 67-33 lead, Price emptied his bench with just over seven minutes left in the game.
Five different Big Foot players scored in the double-digits: sophomore Dakota Nordmeyer and junior Hudson Torrez each finished with 11 while senior Eli Gerdes and junior Patrick Corey had 10.
“Tonight was a big ‘we over me’ night,” Price said. “That understanding that no is bigger than the team. The boys are selfless, and they are happy for each other.”
The Chiefs will turn their attention to fourth-seeded Milwaukee Audubon Technology (17-3), which they will make the trip up north to play on Friday night in the regional semifinals.
It will be a tough test, but Big Foot feels a whole lot better about the matchup after Tuesday night.
“This is huge for confidence,” Price said. “And momentum is very important. Knowing that you belong with zero doubts does wonders for your next game.”
BIG FOOT 78, SAINT ANTHONY 38
Saint Anthony…20 18 — 38
Big Foot……….47 31 — 78
SAINT ANTHONY (fg ft-fta pts) — DeLeon 2 0-0 4, Barajas 0 1-2 1, Lopez 1 0-0 2, Pastor 1 0-0 2, Lopez 8 0-0 21, Ruualcaba 4 0-0 8. Totals: 16 1-2 38.
BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts) — Torrez 4 1-2 11, Paul 0 2-2 2, Peterson 4 0-0 8, Gerdes 5 0-0 10, Penniman 7 4-6 18, Corey 4 0-1 10, Burdick 2 0-0 4, Nordmeyer 4 2-2 11, Iavariega 2 0-0 4. Totals: 32 9-13 78.
3-pointers: SA 5 (Lopez 5), BF 5 (Torrez 2, Corey 2, Nordmeyer). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: SA 13, BF 4.