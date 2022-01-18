CLINTON— The Gus Foster show came to Clinton Tuesday night and the main attraction did not disappoint.
Foster, the reigning Beloit Daily News Player of the Year, scored 29 points in an 78-36 rout over Clinton.
The win gave the Chiefs a 6-3 record in Rock Valley Conference play and an overall mark of 8-6.
Foster’s points came in typical Foster fashion. That is to say, on all three levels. He scored in transition at the basket, made some free throws, showed off an effective mid-range jumper and, most notably, cashing in on five 3-pointers.
“That’s something he’s really worked hard on for a long time,” Big Foot coach Hunter Price said. “College coaches told him over the summer that they’d like to see him shoot the ball from long range a little better, and he’s really been doing that.”
Foster, who remains uncommitted with several schools expressing interest, said his shot has come a long way.
“At the start of the season, it definitely wasn’t going in the way I wanted it to,” Foster said. “But last game, I went 5-for-6, and I was wondering if I was just going to go back to the way I was shooting it, or if I could stay hot. It felt great to see those going in. Once I got my first one to go, I felt really good.”
Alex Schmitz added 15 points for the Chiefs while sophomore point guard Hudson Torrez added nine.
“I thought it was a really good team effort overall,” Price said. “Everybody had the chance to contribute, and the guys were really pulling for each other. The ball movement was excellent.”
Foster says while the Chiefs aren’t exactly where they want to be in the standings, there is still time to make a move.
“We’d like to have a few more wins on the board,” Foster said. “We set our goals really high. But we have been playing a lot better. The thing we need to do is win some games we aren’t supposed to win. We’ve beaten the teams we should beat so far, but we haven’t risen up and beaten anybody that we shouldn’t. That’s what has to change.”
Price agrees his team has an opportunity to make some noise.
“The goal is to win the rest of our conference games,” Price said. “I think it’s going to be hard, but we’ve made some adjustments from the first half of the season, and we definitely have the players to get that done.”
The Chiefs will try to continue moving up the conference ladder when they travel to Evansville Friday night.
Peircen Bingham led the Cougars with 13 points. Clinton will face Jefferson, the opponent they defeated to snap an 58-game losing streak earlier this season, Friday night at home.
BIG FOOT 78, CLINTON 36
Big Foot 43 35—78
Clinton 15 21—36
BIG FOOT: Torrez 4 0-1 9, Gerdes 1 0-0 3, Penniman 0 3-4 3, A Schmitz 6 1-2 15, Connelly 1 1-2 4, Pruessing 4 0-0 8, Foster 11 2-3 29, Wilson 2 0-0 4, J Schmitz 1 1-2 3. Totals; 29 8-14 78.
CLINTON: Espinoza 2 0-0 4, Mullooly 1 1-2 3, Pey Bingham 2 2-3 6, Weisensel 1 0-0 3, Peirc Bingham 5 3-4 13,Gill 3 1-2 7. Totals: 14 7-11 36.
3-pointers: Big Foot 9 (Foster 5, Connelly, A Schmitz 2, Gerdes, Torrez). Clinton 1 (Weisensel)
• BRODHEAD 84, JEFFERSON 43: Owen Leifker scored 28 points, 22 of them in the first half, as Brodhead cruised to a win over visiting Jefferson Tuesday night.
Brady Malkow scored 20, Josiah Engen added 15 points and Aidyn Vondra scored 10 as the Cardinals remained perfect in Rock Valley Conference play.
BRODHEAD 84, JEFFERSON 43
Jefferson 28 15—43
Brodhead 43 41—84
JEFFERSON: Tully 1 0-0 3, Ganser 2 0-0 6, Neitzel 4 1-2 9, Johnson 0 0-2 0, Steies 1 2-2 4, Phillips 0 1-2 1, E Philiips 5 0-2 11, Kruger 2 2-3 6, Butina 1 1-2 3. Totals: 15 7-16 43.
BRODHEAD: Saunder 0 0-2 0, Weeden 1 0-0 3, Engen 6 2-4 15, Vondra 4 2-4 10, Dooley 1 0-0 2, Leifker 11 4-4 28, Walker 2 1-2 6, Malkow 10 0-2 20. Totals: 35 9-18 84.
3-pointers: Jefferson 3 (Ganser 2, Phillips)