MADISON—The Big Eight Conference has announced due to Safer at Home restrictions set by the State of Wisconsin, the earliest league teams would return to practice is on April 27.
At the earliest, Big Eight competitions would begin on May 7, although school-by-school decisions for non-conference competition may vary. The league will support all schools in their local decisions and follow the guidance of the WIAA which has paused spring sports in accordance with the statewide school closure.
When schools are closed or school facilities are closed, Big Eight teams will not hold practice, nor encourage students to practice without a coach.
The Big Eight stated: “For sports that have not reached their official start dates and out-of-season sports, as with any ‘normal’ offseason, programs for individual training or workouts may be shared—such as stretching, flexibility, and warm-up routines, strength and speed training, sport specific conditioning, and mental preparation/sport psychology resources—so long as it can be completed individually and follows normal WIAA Coaching Contact rules.
“Once the official WIAA Spring Season Practice Start date is reached for each sport, coaches may provide direct, virtual individual coaching (via GoogleClassroom, Hudl, Zoom, or other shared online spaces) to those student-athletes that have completed all eligibility requirements (check with the Athletic Office of your school for full information and confirmation of eligibility).
The Big Eight’s next update is expected on April 10.
