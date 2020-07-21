BELOIT—The Big Eight Conference announced in a press release Tuesday afternoon that it will not hold athletic competitions in the fall.
“Since all member schools are not able to participate fully in conference contests during current fall season dates as scheduled, Big Eight Conference competitions will not be held and conference champions will not be named,” the conference stated in the release.
The measure passed among conference schools by a 10-0 vote.
Beloit Memorial athletic director Joel Beard said that while the announcement is a blow, it doesn’t mean there will be no fall sports for the Purple Knights.
“We would still be able to play and hold competitions,” Beard said. “This statement covers Big Eight play only, so we could still play non-conference games. This certainly wasn’t a surprise. Madison has been closed down all summer. If you look at what the NBA is doing, for example, they are taking a long time before they step onto the court for real competition. And those are finely-tuned, professional athletes. We are talking about 15 to 17-year old kids. They are going to need time to prepare, and we’re getting close to that time.”
Beard was not optimistic about the football team gathering enough opponents to field a full schedule.
“I would say it’s a possibility that we could get a schedule, but that’s the sport that’s on the low end of the spectrum,” Beard said. “Other sports like tennis, golf, soccer, we could find opponents more easily. With football, the problem is that we are so much bigger than most of the schools around us, that it makes it hard to find teams to play in football. You can’t just say, ‘Well, just play the other Rock County schools’ in that sport. We are going to make the best decision as it regards to the health of our students, coaches and community.”
Beard said there is a WIAA Board of Control meeting happening on Thursday morning where more decisions in regards to fall sports could be made.
One of the items up for discussion is the proposal that has been gaining momentum in the past weeks: Namely, moving the fall sports to spring, and switching the spring sports to a summer schedule.
Beard said he would be in favor of such a proposal.
“I think that’s probably the best solution on the table, given everything that’s going on with the virus,” Beard said. “For a long time, I just went back and forth every day on it. But in the end, I support it because I think that plan allows our kids the best chance to participate in the sports they love.
“The biggest thing moving forward is for everyone to be on the same page. This isn’t a decision that can be made by district, because that’s not going to be fair to some schools. This has to be a decision that’s made across the board.”
The school district has not made a final decision on the model that students will attend school, and Beard said Beloit’s athletic policy will be impacted directly by that decision.