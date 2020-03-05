MILWAUKEE—Marquette University freshman Jordan King has been named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week, while Junior Selena Lott has earned a spot on the final weekly honor roll.
King, a Hononegah High School graduate, helped lead the Golden Eagles in a win over No. 16 DePaul at home, 90-83. The rookie starter tallied 16 points on 6-10 shooting with a 2-2 mark at the free throw line. King is currently averaging 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.
Lott earned her fourth weekly honor this season as she led the Golden Eagles with 20 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists for the day against the Blue Demons. The junior averages 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.
Marquette has earned the No. 2 seed in the 2020 BIG EAST Tournament at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The Golden Eagles open against the winner of the 7/10 game in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Saturday March 7 on FS2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.