NEW YORK—Hononegah graduate and Marquette sophomore Jordan King has been named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll, the league office announced Monday.
It is the guard’s second weekly honor of the season.
King averaged 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in two wins last week for the Golden Eagles. She scored 11 points to go along with a career-high nine rebounds and six assists in a md-week win over Butler. King followed that with a 14-point, eight-rebound performance at Providence on Saturday.
For the season, the Rockton native is averaging 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 31.4 minutes per game. She has started in all 18 games this season and 50 consecutive games to start her MU career.
King was also saluted by the Big East Nov. 30.