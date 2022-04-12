BRODHEAD, Wis.—Beloit Turner’s baseball team led host Brodhead only 1-0 heading to the top of the seventh inning, but pushed across seven runs to post an 8-0 victory in Rock Valley Conference action.
The Trojans outhit the Cardinals 6-3 as Eric Halon was 3-for-4 and Connor Hughes 2-for-5 to account for all but one of Turner’s hits. Brady Malkow was 2-for-3 for Brodhead.
Winning pitcher Jackson Burke was stellar on the mound for Turner, pitching a 3-hit complete game with two walks and 13 strikeouts. Malkow took the loss, allowing four hits and three runs, one earned, in 6 1-3 innings. He walked four and struck out 10.
Turner did most of its damage off the bullpen.
Linescore:
BELOIT TURNER 8, BRODHEAD/JUDA 0
Turner.... 100 000 7—8 6 0
Brodhead...000 000 0—0 3 4
Leading hitters—BT: Hughes 2x5 (2B), Halon 3x4; BrJ: Malkow 2x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—Burk (W, 7-3-0-0-2-13); BrJ: Malkow (L, 6.1-4-3-1-4-10), Kammerer (0.0-0-3-3-3-0), Sawle (0—1-2-1-0-0), Elliott (0.2-1-0-0-1-2).
• SOFTBALL: JEFFERSON 4, TURNER 2: The Trojans jumped out to a 2-0 lead heading to the bottom of the third inning, but Jefferson answered with three in that inning and pushed across another in the sixth Tuesday.
Ryleigh Rose took the tough-luck loss, allowing seven hits, three earned runs and two walks. She struck out two.
The Trojans were limited to five hits. Mikaya Pingel was the lone Trojan with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
• BRODHEAD 11, EVANSVILLE 1 (6 innings): The Cardinals’ pitching was too much for the Blue Devils. McKenna Young pitched the first two scoreless innings and allowed only one hit with six strikeouts. Ava Risum pitched the next four, allowing only two hits and one run with no walks and six strikeouts.
Sophia Leitzen had three hits in four trips and scored three times with an RBI. Taetum Hoesly was 2-for-4 with a run scored and four RBI.
Linescores:
Brodhead 11, Evansville 1 (6 innings)
Evansville…001 000—1 3 3
Brodhead…211 016—11 13 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Evansville: Ross 5-13-10-8-0-3. Brodhead: Young 2-1-0-0-0-6; Risum 4-2-1-1-0-6.
Leading hitters: Evansville: Vost 1x2, Kostroun 1x2, 1 run. Brodhead: Leitzen 3x4, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Hoesly 2x4, 1 run, 4 RBI; Hilliard 2x3, 1 run, 2 RBI; Kail 2x2. 2B: Hoesly, Leitzen, Schwartz (B), Vost, Kostroun. HR: Hoesly. SB: Hilliard, Schultz (E).
Jefferson 4, Turner 2
Turner……..011 000 0—2 5 4
Jefferson…003 001 0—4 7 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Turner: Rose 6-7-4-3-2-2. Jefferson: Messmann (W) 4-4-2-1-0-5; Dempsey 3-1-0-0-0-5.
Leading hitters: Turner: Davis 1x3; Meris 1x3, 1 RBI; Jordan 1x2; Pingel 2x3, 1 RBI. Jefferson: Fairfield 1x2, 1 run; Messmann 1x3, 1 run, 2 RBI; Mengel 2x3; Enke 2x3, 1 run. 2B: Jordan, Enke. HR: Messmann. HBP: Jordan
• TRACK AND FIELD: North Boone finished third in the DuPec Boys Invitational with 101 points. Pecatonica won the mee with 189 and Dakota was runnerup with 144.5.
Results:
100 meters: 1, Camden Foesch (D), 11.67; 9, Maximiliano Cervantes (NB), 13.34; 14, Thomas Miller (SB), 13.95. 200: 1, Alex Montalvan (P), 24.50; 4, James Gonzales (NB), 25.35. 400: 1, Tyler Kauffman (D), 56.18; 7, Russell O’Donnell (NB), 1:12.04; 9, Jonathan Pelayo (SB) 1:15.64. 800: 1, Jason Niemann (S), 2:16.98; 2, Reagan Korst (NB), 2:21.25. 1600: 1, Aiden Ruiz (D), 5:00.83; 4, Kade Aitkenhead (NB), 5:57.75. 3200: 1, Jason Niemann (S), 11:40.0; 3, Kade Aitkenhead (NB), 12:47.4. 110 HH: 1, Kooper Meier (D), 20.57; 2, Jair Martinez (NB), 21.07. 300IH: 1, Parker Luke (S), 50.58; 4, Jair Martinez (NB), 56.02. 4x100 relay: 1, Dakota, 44.90; 6, North Boone (Phillip Forster, Jacob Morland, Nathan Stevens, Jair Martinez), 55.12; 7, South Beloit (Tyiion Jackson, Thomas Miller, Jonathan Pelayo, Brody Weber), 56.46. 4x200: 1, Dakota, 1:34.45; 3, North Boone (James Gonzales, Maximus Dunn, Mario Ovalle, Julian Rodriguez), 1:42.53. 4x400: 1, Pecatonica, 4:06.95; 2, North Boone (Mario Ovalle, Julian Rodriguez, Maximiliano Cervantes, Reagan Korst), 4:09.43. 4x800: 1, Pectonica, 11:46.26; 2, North Boone (Hilario Guzman, Gavin Ekberg, Phillip Forster, Ryan Zambrano), 13:14.14. Shot put: 1, Grant Milbrath (P), 14.98m; 6, Patrick McCarty (NB), 9.89m. Discus: 1, Jake Anderson (P), 48.25m; 7, Patrick McCarty (NB), 26.87m; 13, Brody Weber (SB), 18.16m. High jump: 1, Reagan Korst (NB), 1.63m; 2, Tyiion Jackson (SB), 1.57m. Pole vault: 1, Seth Bolen (P), 2.30m; 4, Gavin Ekberg (NB), 2.13m. Long jump: Noah Hess (S), 5.73m; 6, Julian Rodriguez (NB), 4.96m; 10, Tyiion Jackson (SB), 4.53m. Triple jump: 1, Max Milbrath (P), 12.13m; 7, Julian Crotty (NB), 8.75m.
• TENNIS: JANESVILLE PARKER 5, BELOIT MEMORIAL 2: The host Purple Knights picked up victories from Javier Martinez-Pacheco at No. 4 singles and Jorden Gosa and Sergio Martinez-Pacheco at No. 3 doubles.
PARKER 5, BELOIT 2 Singles—Jose Aparicio Bucheli (P) def. Alex Funk 6-1, 6-4; Enrico Occhipinti (P) def. Reid Stadelman 6-3, 6-0; Sam Walters (P) def. Emmanuel Martinez 6-0, 6-1; Javier Martinez-Pacheco (B) def. Braden Heacox 6-3, 6-0. Doubles—Hunter Woodworth-Jeremy Schoville (P) def. Sebastian Grajeda-Abdulhakeem Abdalah 6-0, 6-0; Aaron Miguel-Evan Lloyd (P) def. Noe Garcia-Alonzo Barraza 6-2, 6-3; Jorden Gosa-Sergio Pacheco-Martinez (B) def. William Poff-Teagan Knobel 6-2, 7-5.