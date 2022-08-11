BELOIT—Bennett Hostetler, who is hitting .296 in the month of August, continued his recent success, hitting a game-tying RBI double in a three-run sixth inning to propel the Beloit Sky Carp to a 4-2 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps Thursday.

West Michigan struck first in the third. Jose King doubled with one out and moved to third on a wild pitch by Beloit starter Evan Fitterer. He got Cooper Johnson to strikeout, but Esney Chacon singled to right to score one run, and Jace Jung laced a double into left to give the Whitecaps a 2-0 lead.

