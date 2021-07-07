BELOIT—The Beloit Horseshoe Club hosted the 11th annual The Patriot tournament on July 4th after the previous 10 events were held at Race Track Park in Edgerton.
The originator of the tournament, Kevin Brekke, is an Edgerton native, but is also a member of the BHC. The event is unique in that every participant receives some of their entry fee back as well as a prize, whether they finish first or last.
The 2001 tournament had 43 pitchers from Wisconsin and Illinois, competing in six classes. The ringer averages ranged from seven percent up to the 78 percent posted by Wisconsin women’s champion Penny Steinke in Class A. Her high game was 35 out of a possible 40 ringers for 87.5 percent.
Dan Newkirk served as tournament director and his wife Tammy did much of the organizing. Brekke gave out the various awards, which included medallions to the winners. He said many members of the club helped in the running of the tournament, including Ken Beebe, who served as grill master for the day.
Wisconsin Horseshoe Pitchers Association (WHPA) President Dobie Gutweiler attended the event.
The BHC is located at 640 Ravine Drive in Beloit and has league play twice a week in the mornings and twice a week in the evenings. The club has 13 outdoor and six indoor courts. Anyone interested should contact Dan Newkirk at 608-921-2834.
Results for the event follow:
• CLASS A: 1, Penny Steinke, Waukesha, Wis., 5-0, 78.50; 2, Tammy Newkirk, Beloit, 4-1, 64.50; 3, Eugene Pribnow, Portage, Wis., 3-2, 54.50; 4, Rowen Swick, Beloit, 2-3, 49.50; 5, Kerry Morris, Watertown, Wis., 1-4, 49.50; 6, Rich Peterson, Pardeeville, Wis., 0-5, 39.00.
CLASS B: Linda Roeber, Janesville, Wis., 5-0, 57.00; 2, Jill Peterson, Pardeeville, Wis., 3-2, 50.00; 3, Jeff Gustafson, Burlington, Wis., 3-2, 45.50; 4, Jim Tollefson, Janesville, 2-3, 43.00; 5, Bob Klingaman, Stoughton, Wis., 1-4, 37.00; 6, Bruce McLinn, Clinton, Wis., 1-4, 32.00.
CLASS C: 1, Jack Zane, Beloit, 4-1, 24.50; 2, Dave Quaid, Burlington, Wis., 3-2, 33.50; 3, Roger Anderson, Janesville, 3-2, 33.0; 4, Kevin Brekke, Edgerton, Wis., 3-2, 28.00; 5, Jim Huckabee, Machesney Park, Ill., 2-3, 35.50; 6, George Dorn, Lodi, Wis., 0-5, 27.50.
CLASS D: 1, Rondi Mengelt, Beloit, 5-0, 24.00; 2, Brenda Price, Rio, Wis., 3-2, 34.50; 3, Mary Thompson, Beloit, 3-2, 21.50; 4, Dan Newkirk, Beloit, 2-3, 26.50; 5, Paul Henning, Beloit, 2-3, 18.00; 6, Scott Linhart, Genoa City, Wis., 0-5, 8.00.
CLASS E: 1, Rayna Bauer, Beloit, 5-0, 5-0, 29.50; 2, Joel Ramsdell, Pell Lake, Wis., 4-1, 27.00; 3, Gerald Harris, Waterloo, Wis., 3-2, 20.00; 4, Glenn Hanson, Harvard, Ill., 2-3, 19.00; 5, Patrick LaBarge, Whitewater, Wis., 1-4, 13.50.
CLASS F: 1, David Palmeersheim, Franksville, Wis., 4-1, 22.50; 2, Kalena Quaid, Madison, 4-1, 21.50; 3, Lambert Narlock, Marrill, 3-2, 21.0; 4, Greg Bergles, Union Grove, Wis., 2-3, 14.50; 5, Mike Loftus, St. Charles, Ill., 2-3, 13.00; 6, Gene Friede, Stoughton, Wis., 0-5, 12.00.
CLASS G: 1, Kevin Aarstad, Janesville, 5-1, 17.08; 2, Barb Ramquist, Hixton, Wis., 5-1, 8.33; 3, Jack Zane II, Janesville, 4.5-1.5, 11.67; 4, Georgia Beebe, Rockton, 3.5-2.5, 11.67; 5, Alan Arneson, Edgerton, Wis., 2-4, 7.50; 6, Gary Glover, Twin Lakes, Wis., 1-5, 9.17; 7, Ryan Bergles, 0-6, 9.58.