To help commemorate the Beloit Snappers’ run to the franchise’s lone Midwest League pennant in 1995, we have selected a top 10 best games. No. 4 was a 1-0 squeaker at Pohlman Field that kept the Snappers’ playoff hopes afloat.
BELOIT—One of the central themes to the Beloit Snappers’ remarkable 1995 Midwest League season was, at crunch time, “Never fear, Belliard is here.”
Second baseman Ron Belliard’s 11th game-winning hit was particularly special, though.
With the Snappers’ playoff survival at stake, Belliard drove a one-out single to right field in the ninth inning, scoring Dave Montiel from second base with the game’s lone run in a 1-0 victory over the Quad City River Bandits at Pohlman Field.
The victory tied the second-round playoff series 1-1 and sent the Snappers into a deciding game with ace Jeff D’Amico on the mound. The Bandits had handed Beloit its lone loss of the postseason, 4-2, the day before.
Neither Beloit right-hander Greg Beck nor Quad City lefty Tony Mounce received a decision, but both pitched terrific. Beck allowed only three hits in 7 2-3 innings. Mounce, 16-8 during the regular season, allowed three in seven.
The moment of truth came early for Beck. When third baseman Junior Betances’ three-base throwing error put Chris Truby on third with one out in the second inning, Beck promptly picked him off.
“We thought they might have a squeeze play on,” said Beck, who allowed only two runs over his past 26 1-3 innings. “I just tossed it over there and caught him leaning. I don’t know what he was doing, but we got him.”
Beck finally departed in the eighth inning after allowing a two-out walk to Jimmy Gonzalez and a bloop single to Carlos Hernandez. Left-hander Greg Mullins then struck out Gary Trammell to keep the game scoreless.
Beloit botched a few opportunities of its own. Double plays took the Snappers out of innings in the seventh and eighth. The first was particularly costly. After All-Star Derek Hacopian led off the seventh with a single, Snappers manager Dub Kilgo rolled the dice and had speedy Montiel pinch-run for him. The move backfired when Montiel took off on a hit-and-run, Scott Krause lined out to right and Montiel was doubled off.
Montiel atoned for that when he drew a leadoff walk in the ninth and promptly stole second. Krause struck out, but with a 1-1 count Belliard lashed his game-winner into right. Montiel scored easily.
“Good things happen for great teams,” Montiel said. “I saw (Kilgo) waving me in and there was no way I wasn’t going to score.”
For Belliard, it was just business as usual.
“When Ron comes up in a clutch situation he bears down,” Kilgo said. “He mentally gets into it. In individual at-bats he might stray off to that, but when the game is one the line, he’s tough.”
Beck and Mullins, who picked up the win, kept intact the Snappers’ streak of not allowing an earned run in the playoffs.
• FOOTNOTE: Beck, drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 1994 in the 34th round, finished the season 5-2 with a 4.72 ERA. In 74 1-3 innings, he struck out 91. He went on to spend seven years within the Brewers organization. Four of those years were spent in AA, two with El Paso and two with the Huntsville Stars. He recorded a career-high 13 wins in 1998.
The other half of that shutout duo, Mullins, did pitch for the Brewers, although briefly. The left-hander had amassed 55 career minor league saves and was 26 years old when he broke into the big leagues on Sept. 18, 1998, with the Brewers in a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. He faced only Delino DeShields and struck him out. Mullins pitched in one more game for a total of three outs, allowing one hit and no walks to go with the strikeout. He also hit the Cubs’ Mark Grace.
Mullins went on to become the pitching coach at NCAA Division II University of North Florida, his alma mater. But his claim to fame occurred when he was head baseball coach at Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. He coached Tim Tebow during his sophomore and junior years in 2004 and 2005.
Nease went 4-17 in 2004, Mullins’ first season, but 24-7 the next year, reaching the semifinals of the Florida Class 4A tournament as Tebow hit .494 with four homers and 30 RBIs. Tebow also pitched and threw in the 88-90 mph range. Mullins would have loved to groom Tebow into a pitching prospect, but the multi-sport star had already told his coach he preferred to play football in college.