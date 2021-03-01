SOUTH BELOIT—Joe and Robert Bennie have refocused their passion for baseball from chasing their own pro careers into helping youngsters develop their own dreams in the sport.
Their accomplishments since starting Bennie Triple Crown Baseball locally in 2018 certainly haven’t gone unnoticed.
USA Baseball has selected the brothers to be the Midwest Regional Scouts for their USA Baseball teams (11U-16U) and to coach the 13U Midwest Region team in the Champions Cup this August at the USA Baseball Complex in Cary, N.C.
“It was really unexpected and we’re very excited about it,” Joe Bennie said. “With the rise of travel baseball, USA Baseball wants to get eyes on the talent pool as soon as possible. They basically want to improve their feeder system by pinpointing the best baseball players in the country at as early an age as possible.
“I guess our names and our program kept popping up in the Midwest as people who are doing things right. Our peers respect us not just for the wins, but how well we run our program. We didn’t hesitate. Rob and I know how important USA Baseball is.”
Bennie said there are many pretenders, but no tournament is as prestigious as USA Baseball’s Champions Cup, which is a four-day tournament involving six regional teams (Midwest, Northeast, Northwest, South, Southeast and Southwest). There are separate tournaments for ages 11U, 12U, 13U, 14U, 15U and 16U.
In addition to scouting talent for tryouts for the various teams, the Bennies will coach the 13U team (players born or after Jan. 1, 2008).
“Out of all the so-called prospect all-star games and tournaments, this is the only legitimate one,” Bennie said. “I think the Midwest Region covers 11 states. We will help identify the players who should be invited to Round 1 tryouts. They will be kids we see on our own teams, kids we give lessons to, kids we see at tournaments we play in as well as tournaments we’re not playing in, but we will attend. We want to find the best talent around. We’ll be part of the selection process, too.”
The top players selected from the Round 1 tryouts go to Round 2 prospect games. From those, the best players will go on the various age division teams.
“Only 32 kids from each of those age groups make the Midwest Region team,” Bennie said. “From the six regions competing in the Champions Cup, they then take the best players to make up the National Team. It’s pretty intense.”
With good reason.
“To play in front of USA Baseball scouts and have the opportunity to make the Midwest Regional team and ultimately the USA Baseball National Team is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Bennie said. “This can open the doors to a lot of incredible experiences in the future. You will be on the radar for the rest of your baseball career.”
The Bennies, who were both members of the Oakland A’s farm system, operate a training facility at 15760 Willowbrook Road. In addition to providing personal instruction, they run three Bennie Elite baseball teams: 10U, 11U and 13U.
“Our goal when we started was to bring back Stateline baseball in a sense,” Bennie said. “We wanted to raise the talent level and develop players and coaches by sharing our knowledge of the game. This is a stepping stone for the program, too. I’m excited for some of our Bennie Elite Players who are at this level. It’s going to be fun to see them compete.
“We at Bennie Baseball could not be more proud, excited and honored to be working with USA Baseball to help find and coach the top talent in the country.”