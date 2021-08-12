BELOIT—While being nervous is natural, the three local Bennie Elite boys heading to the Midwest USA Baseball national tournament in North Carolina didn’t get where they are today by being timid on a baseball field.
“These guys are ballers,” Joe Bennie said of the trio—Richard Carlson, Amare Armelin and Callen Espinoza. “They all love baseball.”
“This is the biggest stage I’ve played on,” Amare said. “I guess I’m a little nervous, but not really. It’s going to be fun.”
Amare and Callen are both heading into eighth grade at McNeel Intermediate School while Richard, who goes by “Butters,” will be a 5-foot-11 seventh grader at South Beloit Junior High.
They, along with other Bennie Elite players, progressed through a series of tryouts to qualify for the 13U Midwest Regional teams. Amare and Callen will play for the team coached by Joe and Robert Bennie while Butters is playing for the other Midwest team.
“I’m not certain why they broke them up like that, but it could be because they needed another pitcher on the other team and Butters was considered the best or second best arm in the tryouts,” Joe Bennie said.
“It doesn’t bother me,” Butters said about being the odd man out. “I’m looking forward to meeting a lot of new people.”
A first baseman when he isn’t pitching, Butters is also one of the top hitting prospects on that team, too.
“His bat speed, what he does on the mound and his competitiveness are awesome,” Bennie said. “He wants to be on the mound with the ball at the biggest moments and he wants to be up to bat at the biggest moments. He always puts himself in the position to have success. Even when he doesn’t have his best stuff on the mound or he’s not feeling right at the plate he competes and makes it work. He will do whatever he can to help his team out.
“I think at least through college he will have the ability to both bat and pitch. I was in the conversation when he was selected and he was rated one of the best arms and bats, too. That’s the scary thing. Which of his tools is better?”
On his own Midwest team, Bennie says he has a top catching prospect in Callen and a terrific center fielder in Amare.
“There are a lot of hard workers in our program, but he is at the top of the list,” Bennie said of Callen. “He lives and breathes baseball. He’s always at our facility. He has a lot of talent, but he polished it and gets the most out of it. He’s a very advanced hitter. I can’t remember his last bad at-bat. In our first tournament this summer he had four home runs in the championship game. He also took on the challenge of catching and he was the No. 1-rated catcher in the Midwest tryouts.”
That’s good to hear, Callen said. He has been in the program three years, but has only been a catcher since fall ball last year.
“I was always an infielder before this year,” he said. “One of the coaches (JD Dixon) suggested I make the move to catcher. I didn’t like it right away, but after a while it became a lot of fun catching guys like Butters. I think I’ve gotten a lot better at catching working with JD and my hitting is better working with Robert.”
Bennie said Amare stands out on a baseball diamond.
“His athleticism is top-tier and he’s someone who really has grown to love the game,” the coach said. “He always had the raw talent, the plus speed and arm. The past three years we’ve seen him really grow as a baseball player . He played at 13U this year, but he is only a couple of months from being eligible to play at 12U, so he was really tearing it up a year ahead.
“Amare is a hard worker and a great leader. He is dedicated. He doesn’t say much, but he doesn’t have to. He leads by example.”
Amare figures his future is in center field.
“I love playing there,” he said. “I think my biggest strength is my speed and my reaction time. I get a good jump and take good routes to fly balls. I used to play in the YMCA league and I think I was pretty good, but I’ve played the past three years for Bennie Baseball and I’ve really developed my game. I’m stronger, quicker and more skilled. Practices are hard, but the coaches do a good job breaking down the fundamentals. They’ve made us better players.”
“We’ve learned how to play the game the way it should be played,” Callen said.
Due to where their birth dates fell, they played on different Bennie Elite age-division teams over the summer, but both met the criteria for the 13U Regional team. They’re a little disappointed not to be playing on the same team as Butters. They start off in separate pools so it’s unlikely they would face each other until late in the tournament.
The boys’ flights are next Tuesday for Cary, North Carolina. The tournament will be held at the USA Baseball National Training Complex. There will be opening ceremonies on Wednesday and practice on Thursday. Two games are scheduled on Friday and then bracket play is Saturday and Sunday. They are guaranteed at least four games.
All three local players are heading to North Carolina with specific goals in mind.
“We’re going there to have fun, but also to get our names out there,” Amare said. “Hopefully, we can impress some coaches and have a good chance of making the national team. The exposure is important. I want to play in college and maybe professionally.”
“I’d love to get my name on somebody’s board,” Butters said.
• NOTES: The official name of the tourney is the USA Baseball National Team Identification Series. Players who compete in the tournament are also competing for a spot on the USA Baseball National Team. ...Several other Bennie Baseball players will compete for the Midwest teams, which include 11 states. In addition to Carlson, Espinoza and Armelin, the 13U players are Nolan Julseth (New Glarus), Kale Schneider (Lodi) and Andrew Talbert (Freeport). The 11U players are Cruz Cook (Machesney Park), Evan Fuller (Byron) and Brady Schroeder (Davis, Ill.). The 12U players are Noah McDermott (Rockford) and Kaden McGough (Byron) and the 14U player is Caden Considine (Byron).