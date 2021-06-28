BELOIT—The Bennie Elite boys got a little extra motivation tuning up for round twp of the USA Baseball Midwest Regional tryouts with a workout at Pohlman Field.
Rainy weather had forced the Snappers to tarp the infield so the Bennie ballplayers did drills in the outfield and then used the team’s indoor batting tunnels.
Bennie Elite, based in South Beloit, had players from all three of the program’s teams—10U, 12U and 13U—advance to the second round of tryouts, which will be Wednesday and Thursday at the new Rantoul Family Sports Complex in Rantoul, Ill.
“Each age group there will have about 48 players and they’ll be put on four teams,” Joe Bennie said. “First they’ll do another round of evaluations to see if their numbers improved from round one. There will be a short break and then each team will play two games. The players advancing will move on to North Carolina.”
Bennie and his brother Robert served as evaluators during the first round and will do the same on Wednesday for the 12U and 13U players. They will coach the 13U Midwest Region team which plays in USA Baseball’s Champions Cup tournament this August in Cary, N.C.
Bennie said the metrics on each player are kept by USA Baseball, but not released to the individual players.
“They just know they advanced,” he said. “From a program standpoint as Bennie Baseball we’ll tell them where they need to improve. We think they’re all fundamentally sound to the point where it will come down to how they play in the games. You always have some kids who can test tremendously well, but don’t play well. USA Baseball does the testing, but then sees how you play in a game. I like that. I know all of our players are ready for game action.”
USA Baseball uses birth year to determine age selection so some of the Bennie 10U players will play at the 11U division and some of the 12U will be at 13U. One of their 13U players will actually play at 14U.
“There are a lot of kids, but it is easy to pinpoint those who are really impressive,” Bennie said. “We’re just telling our kids to have fun and learn. It’s a win-win. If you don’t advance you still had the experience and you’re more prepared next year. It is not going to make or break you at this age. It can definitely help you trying out.”
Bernie doesn’t worry about the evaluation harming team chemistry.
“Our teams are very well-bonded,” he said. “They like to see each other succeed. They just want to get the job done. Whoever steps up to the plate and comes through, they’re happy for.”