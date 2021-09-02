SOUTH BELOIT—The Bennie Elite ballplayers weren’t the only ones a little awe-struck over participating in last week’s USA Baseball National Team Identification Series in Cary, N.C.
It was an experience coaches Joe and Robert Bennie won’t soon forget either.
“Any time you can be associated with USA Baseball it’s going to be great,” Joe Bennie said. For an amateur coach or player I don’t think there is anything more elite you can be involved with. Robert and I both felt very honored to be coaching at that event at the USA Baseball National Training Complex and be involved with all the really incredible athletes there.”
The Bennie program sent a dozen players in all to North Carolina in four age divisions, representing the Midwest Region. One, Kaden McGough of Byron, played for a 13U Midwest team that finished first in its age division. Another, center fielder Andrew Talbert of Freeport, was invited to an additional workout and is now a 15U national team prospect.
Two Beloit players, Callen Espinoza and Amare Armelin, as well as South Beloiter Richard “Butters” Carlson, were all impressive, Bennie said.
“They did very well showcasing their abilities,” Bennie said. “Cal was lights out behind the plate, Amare was someone people definitely had their eyes on and Butters pitched extraordinarily well.”
The fact Talbert, who plays for Bennie’s 12U team, is a 15U futures prospect didn’t surprise Bennie.
“I’ve been saying for two years that he is one of the best players in the country and he showed it,” Bennie said. “Out of 200 players, he was one of 40 who got invited to an added workout and now he’s a prospect for the national team. His talent is incredible for his age and size. He is probably a little below average height-wise, but he has a plus arm, plus speed, plus bat and plus glove. He was operating at a completely different speed than everyone else.”
McGough is the son of Marcus McGough, who Stateline fans may remember as a football star at Hononegah High School. He now lives in Byron.
“Kaden is an 11-year-old and plays up for us on the 12U team,” Bennie said. “He’s been with us since the beginning, making our 9-year-old team as an 8-year-old. He is so ahead of his time physically and maturity-wise. He is a top-level talent.”
The Bennie program is slows down this time of year. There will be some optional fall ball, but many of the players are busy with other sports.
“We love multi-sport athletes,” Bennie said. “We also like them to miss baseball by the time we officially start up again in December.”