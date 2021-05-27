SOUTH BELOIT—The Bennie baseball world will expand for the 2022 season, likely doubling in size, Joe Bennie says.
While he and his brother Robert currently oversee a three-team lineup, there could be as many as six Bennie Elite travel teams hitting the diamond next summer.
“We’re still working out details on age groups,” Joe Bennie said. “That will all be worked out and released in the near future.”
The two former minor league ballplayers founded Triple Crown Baseball in a vacant warehouse at 15760 Willowbrook Road in 2018. With a modest start, they turned the baseball training center into one of the most well-respected in the Midwest.
How respected became obvious when the brothers, both former Beloit Snappers, were selected as Midwest regional scouts for USA Baseball. They will identify and select elite players ages 11U to 16U as well as coach the 13U team in the Champions Cup in August at the USA Baseball Complex in Cary, N.C. So when they aren’t busy coaching the Bennie Elite teams on weekends, they are scouting talent at various other tournaments.
“My wife isn’t too thrilled I’m tied up every weekend, but I guess it’s not as bad as when I played ball myself,” Joe Bennie said.
Their 12U team is currently ranked No. 1 in Wisconsin, is nationally-ranked and has won all three tournaments it has entered this spring. Bennie said the entire 12U starting lineup has advanced in tryouts for USA Baseball. The up-and-coming 10U team had six players advance and the 13U team had a duo advance.
“Our 12U players are really ballers,” Bennie said. “People say I’m so quiet coaching with them. That’s because they worked extremely hard in the off-season and every week leading up to a tournament and when the time comes to play, I want them to rely on their instincts, their preparation and their muscle memory. I don’t want them to have to rely on me for the answers. Then they’re always going to be one step behind.”
Bennie said the 10U players may not be winning tournaments yet, but he is proud of their progress.
“The teams that tend to dominate at the 10U level are the ones that I don’t think do baseball right,” Bennie said. “They will be the ones who have their pitchers throwing a lot of curveballs. They hold their players to one position. They use gimmicky baserunning plays that don’t translate across levels. We’re always rotating positions because we believe it develops their baseball IQ. I’m more focused on my pitchers throwing fastballs for strikes than having them throw curveballs and changeups. Let’s pitch to contact and let our defense work for us.
“They may not be rewarded right now for all of that, but they’re playing great baseball and they’re learning.”
Bennie’s 13U team has some room for improvement, he said.
“The team has a lot of talent, but they press too much,” he said. “They look incredible in practice, but they’ve underperformed in games. They’re young and they are so scared about making mistakes. They’re so scared about striking out they basically strike themselves out.
“Those are bad habits to get into because they can translate to all aspects of life and that’s the least thing you want. You want to be a competitor. If you’re going to do something you have to be fearless. We preach that it’s OK to mess up. That’s how we coach you. You aren’t giving yourself an opportunity to do it right if you don’t try to do it.”
That’s the attitude the Bennies expect from their players and the philosophy they want from their coaching staff.
“We’ll have applications when we add new coaches,” Bennie said. “Everyone will go through mandatory background checks and I will interview each candidate. I take this very seriously. I want the brand to be very professionally run. Players and their enjoyment and their development come first and foremost. The coaches need to be qualified and committed to learning our style. You need to see us in action. It’s not like I can just hand them a book to read. It’s almost an apprenticeship in a sense. It’s not just X’s and O’s. It’s also how we carry ourselves on the field. We don’t argue with umpires. We rotate positions.”
Bennie expects to be more of a director of development overseeing everything in the future. He expects his brother Robert will coach one of the individual teams.
The Bennies have one other upcoming change. The program will have a new outfitter next season. Its contract with Adidas will be up and Bennie Elite teams next year will wear Nike gear.