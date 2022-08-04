SOUTH BELOIT—Bennie’s boys put on quite a show over the summer.
Former Beloit Snappers Joe and Robert Bennie began operating their youth travel baseball program just four years ago out of an indoor facility off Willowbrook Road and the evolution of some of the ballplayers —and their teams— is remarkable.
Last month, the Bennie Baseball program had four players invited to play in the Perfect Game 13U National Showcase in West Palm, Fla. Andrew Talbert, Richard Carlson, Kale Schneider and Haaken Hovestol off the Bennie 13U Prospect Gold team all competed in the event, which included some of the best players in the country.
“It’s really great to see kids who have stayed with the program become really great baseball players,” Joe Bennie said. “They played with the best ballplayers in the country in Florida and it looked like they belonged. They did very well. We must be doing something right.”
Talbert, from Freeport, earned the program’s overall MVP award after a phenomenal summer which saw him bat .561 in 52 games with a .623 on-base percentage and 1.023 slugging percent. He had 16 doubles, 12 triples and seven home runs with 70 runs scored and 46 RBIs. He also stole 34 bases. On the mound, he posted a 0.80 earned run average over 34.2 innings. He allowed only 21 hits and 12 walks as opponents hit .179. He struck out 62.
Talbert played on a 13U Prospect Gold team that included Carlson, from South Beloit, and Amare Aremelin and Callen Espinoza of Beloit.
“They all took a giant step forward,” Bennie said. “Callen has been very good every year and this was probably his best. He’s a defensive monster behind the plate, was an effective pitcher and had a great season at the plate. Amare is a superstar talent who takes over games.
“Butters (Carlson) is only going into eighth grade, but he could play varsity baseball right now. In Florida he faced kids throwing in the upper 80s and he did very well. He is so strong and so good.”
Bennie said the program added another Beloit player this summer in Mike Nora on its 14U team.
“He played a big role, pitching well, playing first base and showing a consistent bat,” Bennie said. “He is a very coachable kid.”
If he had to pick a team that showed the most progress this summer, Bennie said it was hands-down the 10U group.
“That was a team we put together about a year ago in the fall and they really struggled,” he said. “The first three tournaments this year they started out 0-5 and were getting beat up pretty bad. We kept telling them to look at the big picture growth and all of a sudden they just exploded. They went from really struggling against good competition to really dominating it. I’ve never seen a team grow so much in a calender year, individual and as a team.
“All our teams saw giant growth. Some adjusted to a bigger field and the speed of the game and the level of competition. But the 10U team, that’s probably the coolest thing I’ve seen in my four years doing this.”
Bennie said he is so focused on player development, sometimes he forgets to enjoy the results.
“I’m never looking at wins and losses,” he said. “I’m focusing on getting kids better and what sort of adjustments we need to make and how we can gear practices toward doing that. We try to preach that it’s never good to just get by and everything is a growth process. That’s why it is OK to struggle. That’s why 10U came along so well. Sure, they were getting beat up at first, but we told them to keep looking at the big picture and the growth process. Let’s learn from this. What did we do well and what did we do poorly and let’s learn from it. Parents, players and coaches bought in, they were patient and they had a lot of success. My wife had to remind me at the last tournament to take it all in and I realized this is really the most special season we’ve ever had in terms of growth from every team.”
The program finished out the 2022 summer season and recently held tryouts for 2022-23, drawing about 220 boys to Pohlman Field as Bennie Baseball expands by four teams to nine:
8U, 9U, 10U, 11U, 12U, 13U, 14U, 15U and 16U. They will have 107 players in the program.
“At tryouts, looking at all the parents in the stands, I joked with my brother that there were more fans than when I was playing for the Snappers,” Bennie said.
Some of the teams will play fall ball while others will do some fall workouts before starting full training in December.
“One of the reasons we like to start in the winter is to get a gauge of where we are and then we book tournaments based on where we think they are and where they will be,” Bennie said. “We want to challenge them. I’d rather have a .500 record or worse and lose a bunch of close games than winning games 15-0. You learn so much more from when the margin of error is small.”
Bennie said he’s also looking forward to having pitching coordinator Nick St. Ores available for a full season.
“He joined us with a month and a half left this summer and we saw dramatic improvement in the whole program,” Bennie said.