DAVENPORT, Iowa—Bennett Hostetler delivered a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to boost the Beloit Sky Carp to an 8-6 Midwest League victory over the host Quad Cities River Bandits Wednesday night.
Beloit battled back from a 5-2 deficit to tie the game in the sixth inning and take a 6-5 lead in the seventh. Quad Cities tied it in the bottom of the seventh and it stayed that way until the 10th.
Tie-breaker rules put Beloit’s Will Banfield on second to start the inning. He moved to third on balk call on reliever Patrick Halligan, but Ynmanol Marinez struck out and Davis Bradshaw’s groundout to second didn’t score Banfield.
That left it up to Hostetler, who delivered his third home run of the season.
Justin Evans (3-1), the fourth Beloit pitcher, collected the victory. In the 10th, the River Bandits started with a runner at second, but Evans struck out the first two batters, walked Herard Gonzalez and then got Peyton Wilson to line out to left fielder Bradshaw to end the game.
Evans allowed no hits in his two innings of work, striking out six and lowering his earned run average to 2.49.
The Sky Carp grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third on a two-run homer by Marcus Chui.
After the River Bandits put five on the board in the fourth, Beloit got two back in the fifth. Tanner Allen was hit by a pitch by Noah Murdock and with two outs Cody Morissette singled. Nasim Nunez followed with an RBI single and Victor Mesa Jr. doubled to score Morissette.
In the sixth, Marinez singled off reliever Charlie Neuweiler and an out later Hostetler hit an RBI double to center.
Beloit broke up the 5-5 tie in the seventh when Nunez walked, stole second and scored on an error. Diego Hernandez tied the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single.
BOXSCORE:
Sky Carp 8, R. Bandits 6 (10 inn.)
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Morissette, 2b, 4-1-1-0; Nunez, ss, 4-1-2-1; Mesa Jr. cf, 5-0-1-1; Banfield, dh, 5-1-1-0; Marinez, 3b, 4-1-1-0; Bradshaw, lf, 5-0-1-0; Hostetler, c, 5-1-2-3; Allen rf, 3-2-1-0; Chiu, 1b, 3-1-1-2. Totals: 38-8-11-7.
QUAD CITIES (ab-r-h-rbi)—Tolbert, ss, 4-0-0-0; Hernandez, cf, 5-1-3-1; Gentry, rf, 5-1-1-0; Tresh, cc, 4-1-0-0; Emshoff, dh, 5-1-2-1; Gonzalez, 3b, 2-0-0-0; Wilson, 2b, 4-1-0-1; Negret, lf, 4-0-0-0; Shrum, 1b, 3-1-1-1. Totals: 36-6-7-4.
Beloit..002 021 100 2—8 11 1
QC.....000 500 100 0— 6 7 1
E: Marinez, Wilson. DP: Beloit 1, QC 2. LOB: Beloit 7, QC 8. 2B: Banfield, Mesa Jr, Hostetler, Emshoff. 3BL Hernandez. HR: Chiu (2), Hostetler (3). SB: Nunez (22). CS: Gonzalez.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Beloit, Rose 3.1-2-3-2-2-5; Mendez 2.1-3-2-0-1-3; Brito 2.1-2-1-1-1-2; Evans (W, 3-1) 2.0-0-0-0-1-6. QC, Murdock 5.0-5-4-4-3-2; Neuweiler 3.0-4-2-2-2-2; Halligan (L,1-2) 2.0-22—1-0-1.
WP: Evans 2. Balk: Halligan. HBP: Allen by Murdock; Shrum by Brito. T: 2:54. Att. 1,448.