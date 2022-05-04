ROCKTON—Belvidere North’s Mason Weckler scattered six hits and issued just one walk as he led the Blue Thunder to a 2-0 victory over Hononegah in NIC-10 baseball Wednesday.
The loss was the first in conference play for the 10-1 Indians, who served as hosts at Weber Field after the game was switched from Belvidere.
Weckler struck out eight batters in picking up the win. He has committed to NCAA Division III UW-Stevens Point.
North handed the loss to Ryan Anderson, who allowed single runs in the third and fifth innings. In 5 2-3 innings, he was touched for nine hits and the two runs. He walked one and struck out eight. Bowen Smith came on to pitch 1 1-3 scoreless innings, striking out four.
Bryce Goodwine was 2-for-4 with a double for Hononegah.
Linescore:
Belv. North 2, Hononegah 0
Belv. North…001 010 0—2 9 0
Hononegah..000 000 0—0 6 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BN, Weckler (W) 7.0-6-0-0-1-8. Anderson (L) 5.2-9-2-2-1-8; Smith 1.2-0-0-0-0-4.
Leading hitters: BN, Sewell 2x4, 1 RBI; Crocker 1x4, 1 run. Hono, Goodwine 2x4. 2B: Goodwine, Ulbert (BN), Sewell, Wilde (BN)..
• SOFTBALL: BELOIT TURNER 10, EDGERTON 6: The host Trojans and the Crimson Tide were knotted at 6-6 heading to the bottom of the fifth. Turner scored once in that inning and then added three more in the sixth and pitcher Ryleigh Rose made it stand up.
Rose pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and six runs (only two earned). She walked one and struck out five.
The Trojans’ eight-hit attack was led by Grace Olmstead at 2-for-5 with a run scored and Jocelyn Jordan at 2-for-4 with an RBI.
• BRODHEAD 12, BIG FOOT 0 (6 inn.): The visiting Cardinals broke open the game with a nine-run sixth inning.
Brodhead bashed 17 hits, including a home run by McKenna Young. Cora Hafen led the Cardinals going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Collecting two hits were Ava Risum, Taetum Hoesly, Daisy Nelson, Jessica Schwartz and M.adisyn Kail.
Winning pitcher Risum tossed a 3-hit shutout. She didn’t walk a batter and struck out 14.
• CLINTON 5, WHITEWATER 1: Three batters did most of the damage for the Cougars as Neveah Garcia, Vada Matts and Ashley Theisen all collected two hits. Theisen, who was the winning pitcher, also helped her cause by knocking in three runs with a pair of doubles.
Theisen tossed a complete game, allowing five hits and one run. She walked one and struck out 11.
• HUNTLEY 4, HONONEGAH 0: Co-NIC-10 leading Hononegah stepped away from the conference to face the Red Raiders and ran into a buzzsaw in pitcher Jori Heard.
The Indians thought they caught a break when last year’s Huntley ace, Briana Bower, moved on to Division I Mississippi State. Heard may be even better. The Valparaiso recruit allowed just one hit, a single by Lexi Bach, walked two and struck out 14.
Linescores:
Turner 10, Edgerton 6
Edgerton…012 120 0—6 6 4
Turner……012 313 0—10 8 5
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Ed, Kjendlie (L) 3.0-4-6-3-5-3; Gunderson 3.0-4-4-3-3-4. BT, Rose 7.0-6-6-2-1-5.
Leading hitters: Ed, Kjendlie 1x3, 1 run, 2 RBI. BT, Olmsted 2x5, 1 run; Pingel 1x3, 1 RBI; Jordan 2x4, 1 RBI. 2B: Pingel. 3B: Rusch (Ed).
Brodhead 12, Big Foot 0
Brodhead…003 009—12 17 2
Big Foot…..000 000—0 3 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Br, Risum (W) 6.0-3-0-0-0-14; BF, Bauman (L) 6.0-17-12-10-1-5.
Leading hitters: Br, Risum 2x5, 1 run, 1 RBI; Young 1x5, 1 run, 3 RBI; Hoesly 2x3, 2 runs; Hafen 3x4, 2 runs; Nelson 2x4, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Ceslock 2x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Schwartz 2x3, 3 RBI; Kail 2x4, 1 run. BF, Quackenbush 1x3. 2B: Schwartz 2, Hoesly, Nelson, Ceslock, Quackenbush. HR: Young.
Clinton 5, Whitewater 1
Whitewater…000 001 0—1 5 1
Clinton………013 010 x—5 6 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): W, Bohlmann (L) 6.0-6-5-4-3. Cl, Theisen (W) 7.0-5-1-1-1-11.
Leading hitters: WW, Pope 2x4. Cl, Garcia 2x3, 1 run; Matts 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Theisen 2x3, 3 RBI. 2B: Theisen.
Huntley 4, Hononegah 0
Hononegah…000 000 0—0 1 1
Huntley……..003 001 x—4 7 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hon, Bach (L) 6.0-7-4-3-4-6. Huntley, Heard (W) 7.0-1-0-0-2-14.
Leading hitters: Huntley, Mitchell 2x3, 1 RBI; Smith 1x3, 1 run, 3 RBI. 2B: Doherty. HR: Smith.
• GOLF: BMHS TRIANGULAR: Beloit Memorial hosted Madison Memorial and Middleton at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course.
Beloit finished third with 331 strokes. The Spartans were first with 305 and Middleton was next with 314. The Cardinals’ Alec Sosnowski was medalist, scoring 38-35-73.
Beloit’s Griffin Oberneder was second at 35-39-74. Other scores for the Purple Knights included Conner Churchill (41-39-80) and Liam Flanagan (42-40-80), Max Allen (47-48-95) and Connor Evans (52-48-100).
• TENNIS: BIG FOOT 7, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The visiting Chiefs blanked the Purple Knights.
Results:
Singles: No. 1—Joshua Rolfs (BF) def. Reid Stadelman, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2—Nolan Peyer (BF) def. Alex Funk, 6-1 , 6-0. No. 3—Andrew Greenwald (BF) def. Jahir Guevara, 6-0 , 6-0. No. 4—Andrew Sachs (BF) def. Alexander Rougvie, 6-0 , 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1—Jesse Robison/Grayson Grunow (BF) def. Abdulhakeem Abdalah/ Sebastian Grajeda, 6-1 6-1. No. 2—Reed Alness/Cristian Carreno (BF) def. Javier Martinez-Pacheco/ Emanuel Martinez, 6-0 , 6-2. No. 3—Jack Kammermeier/Ethan Connelly (BF) def. Khader Abdalah/Sergio Pacheco-Martinez, 6-1 , 6-2.
• TRACK AND FIELD: Beloit Memorial hurdler Danny Armelin continued to improve this spring taking a pair of first places in a Big Eight Conference dual meet with Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium on Tuesday.
Aremlin won the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.7 seconds and won the 300 intermediate hurdles in 45.5.
Against the Cougars, the Purple Knights also picked up firsts from Anthony Ferrera in the 3200 (12:11.0) and Eli Miller in the pole vault (10-0). They also won both the 4x200 relay (1:38.2) and the 4x400 relay (3:46.0).
Only three Knights picked up wins against Parker—Ferrera in the 3200, McGregor Mayse in the long jump (17-11.5) and Evan James in the 1600 (4:50.0).
In the girls triangular, Oliva Cronin had Beloit’s lone win in the triple jump (32-7) and also seconds in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. The Knights also got seconds from Jaslyn Gama in the 400 (1:06.0), Kori Burnett in the 200 (29.70) and the 4x200 relay.