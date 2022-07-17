BELOIT—The Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex hosted the North American Fastpitch Association (NAFA) Midwest Nationals over the weekend, once the diamonds were able to dry, that is.
The NAFA Midwest Nationals were held at three Stateline venues: the YMCA Compex in Beloit, the Harlem Community Center diamonds in Machesney Park and Rockford Sportscore One.
Showers wiped out all but the earliest action Friday, but the weather cooperated on Saturday and Sunday.
Beloit went on to host both the 8U and the 16U divisions with a local team coming out on top in the 8U bracket. The Stateline Fury 8U team went undefeated to capture the title. On Sunday, Fury downed the Janesville Cyclones 10-2 before beating the Illinois Sluggers in the title game 5-1.
In the Skills Competition that was held during the tourney, the Fury’s Maya Duerst won the home run derby and the team of Duerst, Elora Klein, Bryn Swift, Casey Holtz, Kenzie Osborne and Jenna Marie Hilton won the Around The Horn competition.
The Wisconsin Outlawz finished first in the 16U Gold division, besting 28 other 16U teams playing in Beloit. The Johnson Creek Yellow Jackets were second.
The Stateline Fury collected another title in the NAFA 12U Gold division with Midwest Aftershock taking second.
Gallano Trucking Hurricanes won the 10U championship. MSP Stars took second place. The 14U title was won by Polar Bear Fastpitch, followed by Wisconsin Heat and the 18U Gold champ was Badger State Bomb Squad.