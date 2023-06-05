BDN_230606_Knights
Beloit Memorial head coach Todd Marks congratulates Fazion Farr, left, and Rico Yarbrough on Monday.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT — It was not only appropriate Beloit Memorial seniors Rico Yarbrough and Fazion Farr shared their college signing ceremony, but also held it Monday in the Barkin Arena.

They complemented each other extremely well on that court as seniors making the Purple Knights much more competitive than they’re 6-19 record indicated.

