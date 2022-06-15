BELOIT—The 62nd annual Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois (SWANI) Golf Tournament will be held July 2 at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course.
The 18-hole medal play event is open to all male amateur golfers.
The entry fee is $35 and does not include greens fees. A USGA Computer Handicap is required. The tournament is divided into flights depending on number of entries. There will be a championship fight (0-6 handicap), Class A (7-10), Class B (11-15), Class C (16-20) and Class D (21-over). There will also be a new Senior Division for golfers 55 and over. Trophies will be awarded to the winner of each flight.
Last year, T.J. Baker and Austin Foley took home first-place finishes in the Championship/A Flight division. Baker won first place in the gross title, with Dan Mitchell placing second with a 71 and Tim Johnson placing third with a 74.
Foley took home the net with a 69, while Foley won the net with a 66. Mitchell was second with a 67 and Spencer Waite was third with a 73.
The entry deadline is June 26th. Entry blanks are available at Krueger-Haskell.
The tournament’s rain date is July 3.
• OTHER EVENTS: Krueger-Haskell will also be the venue for several other tournaments this summer.
The Father-Child Father’s Day Golf Tournament will be held Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. You must schedule your own tee time. The tournament format will be six holes scramble, six holes best ball, six holes alternate shot. All ages are welcome.
The fees are $20 (includes Junior and entry fee; $29.96 golf and cart for dads.
The Stateline Area Junior City Golf Tournament (ages 8-18) will be held July 27 starting at 8 a.m.
The registration and greens fees are $4.99 plus sales tax for nine holes and $8.99 plus sales tax for 18 holes. Registration is due 4 p.m. July 22. Tee times are available by 9 a.m. July 23. Call Krueger-Haskell at 608-362-6503.
The following age divisions are available: Class 1, ages 17-18, 18 holes; Class 2, ages 15-16, 18 holes; Class 3, ages 13-14, 18 holes; Class 4, ages 11-12, 9 holes; Class 5, ages 8-10, 9 holes.
The Men’s City Golf Tournament will be held July 29-31 with tee times starting at 7 a.m. It will be held at both the Beloit Club and at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course. The fee is $70.
Contact Spencer Waite for more information and eligibility requirements at 608-364-2890 or email Waites@beloitwi.gov.