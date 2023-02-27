BELOIT—Slow and steady will never be words used to describe Beloit Turner junior Kamdyn Davis.
The dynamo defender on the Chicago Mission 19U hockey team is so good at her fast-paced sport of choice because she really has only one speed.
Over the weekend, Davis helped Mission win the Illinois State 19U AAA championship and in two weeks her team will compete for the Central District title in Romeoville, Ill. Mission and St. Louis are already in and the top team from Wisconsin, decided this coming weekend, will complete the field.
Whether they win the District title or not, her 29-14-2 club team is likely to receive an at-large berth to the national tournament in Dallas, Texas from March 30-April 3. Traveling is nothing new to Mission, which has played tournaments over the course of the season in Pittsburgh, Detroit, Canada twice, Minnesota and Boston.
“We’ve had a really good season,” Davis said. “We had our ups and downs early, but we really came together as a team.”
Mission played a round robin two weeks ago with Team Illinois and Windy City to determine the two teams that would battle for the Illinois title in a best 2-of-3 scenario this past weekend in Mount Prospect. Mission won both of its round-robin games and then swept Windy City 1-0 and 2-1 for the state crown.
“They gave us a run for our money,” Davis said. “There weren’t many goals being scored. They were both close, good games. I think those are a lot more interesting and a lot more fun.”
A graduate of the Beloit Youth Hockey Association ranks, Davis played a few seasons for the Madison Capitols before departing for Chicago and the elite Mission squad in 2021. She also tried out and won a spot on the USA Hockey 2022 Under-18 Women’s Select Team which played Team Canada in Calgary, Alberta last August.
With Mission, she stepped up from 16U to the 19U level this season and has noticed the pace to be even faster and the play a tad more physical.
“Girls are older, bigger and faster,” she said. “You have to make sure you’re not letting yourself get pushed around. I got acclimated to it over the summer playing at that level and when the season rolled around I think I was ready for it. I like this faster pace. I think there’s a lot more flow to it.”
Davis, 16, did another thing quicker than a lot of hockey players. She already verbally committed to NCAA Division I University of Minnesota-Duluth last November.
“I know that it’s verbal and they could pull the (scholarship) offer if I didn’t continue to work hard and develop and grow, but I’m confident I’ll be going there,” she said. “I love the coaches, the campus and the style of play. It’s closer to home and they’re in the WCHA, which I believe is the best league in women’s college hockey. The program has been good and they have developed a lot of girls to get to the next level.”
Playing for a demanding club team in Chicago isn’t easy, particularly since the team from now on will move its practices from a suburban rink to one downtown. They’ll practice nearly every night as well as on weekends. It’s certainly a test of one’s dedication.
“Fortunataley, I love when we have practice and we have a packed few weeks left,” she said. It will keep me busy and I’ll tweak a few things where I think I need to improve before Districts.”
When hockey is over, Davis will trade in the skates for spikes. She plans on playing softball for the Turner Trojans this spring.
“It’s about three weeks away,” she said. “That’s going to be fun, too.”