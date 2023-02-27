BDN_230228_Kamdyn Davis
Buy Now

Beloit’s Kamdyn Davis, left, and teammate Kelly Gorbatenko hold up the state championship banner.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

BELOIT—Slow and steady will never be words used to describe Beloit Turner junior Kamdyn Davis.

The dynamo defender on the Chicago Mission 19U hockey team is so good at her fast-paced sport of choice because she really has only one speed.

Recommended for you