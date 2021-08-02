BELOIT—Shelvin Garrett II of Beloit, a member of the UW-Whitewater track and field program, was one of 17 Warhawks named All-Academic by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for their academic and athletic performance in 2021.
Garrett, a Beloit Memorial High School graduate, is majoring in physical education.
To be recognized as an All-Academic individual, student-athletes must carry a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale. They also must have finished the indoor season among the top 50 individuals as listed on the descending order lists on TFRRS.
Both the UW-W men’s and women’s teams were recognized as NCAA Division III All-Academic Teams by the USTFCCCA. The Warhawk men carry a 3.200 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale, while the women finished the spring semester with a 3.532 cumulative GPA.
• WIAC HONOR ROLL: Several Stateline Area Warhawks are members of the 2020-21 WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll. The list includes:
— Jalen Stimes of Roscoe (Hononegah), a freshman on the men’s swimming and diving team, majoring in environmental science.
— Parker Hearne of Roscoe (Hononegah), a junior on the men’s tennis team majoring in mathematics. Hearne was one of 20 Warhawks who were named 2021 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athletes.
— Ally Bosetti of Beloit (Turner), a junior on the women’s soccer team majoring in elementary education.
• BUCS HONORED: The Beloit College baseball team was recognized for its success in the classroom by the American Baseball Coaches Association by earning the Team Academic Excellence Award for the 2020-21 academic year.
Teams must hold a grade point average of 3.0 or higher for the entire academic year to be eligible for the honor. The Buccaneers contributed to a record year for honorees recognized by the ABCA with 580 colleges and high schools receiving the honor in 2020-21.
This is the sixth consecutive academic year Beloit College has earned the Academic Excellence Award.