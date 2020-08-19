Ty Evans says three coaches had a deep impact on him as a young athlete in Beloit.
“Whatever I do today is easy because I’m really standing on the shoulders of my three coaching mentors,” he said in a telephone interview from Nashville, Tenn. “That trio is Gene Van Galder, my high school coach; Tony Hill, who was my Pop Warner coach and Lefty Hall, who my Little League baseball coach. It’s funny because they were from three different sports, but they all taught me the exact same things.
“They taught me how important it was to connect with your players. They all were great in terms of relationships. They taught me the value of preparation, discipline and the importance of stressing fundamentals. They were different individuals, but they were three of the best coaches I ever had.”
Hill and Hall have both passed away, but Van Galder was one Evans’ first calls after he agreed to become the new head Women’s Basketball Coach at Tennessee State University in Nashville.
The official announcement of his hiring came Wednesday morning as Athletic Director D. Mikki Allen and TSU President Glenda Glover held a virtual press conference.
Allen said the school was looking for an experienced coach and certainly found one in Evans, a star basketball player at Beloit Memorial High School and an All-American at UW-Whitewater, with 17 years of collegiate coaching experience.
Plus he had the experience of playing for three memorable individuals in Beloit.
“With Coach Van Galder, it was the discipline and the example he set,” Evans said. “He had no idea, but I used to watch him and how he lived his life. This guy is a preacher, he’s a teacher, he’s a basketball coach, he’s a husband and a father and he runs a corn-detassling business and a basketball camp. How does he do all this? That was my guy.
“Tony Hill, with all things considered, was the best coach I ever had. I played for him when I was 10 and 11 and when I was 12 they instituted a draft because they thought Tony was stacking his teams. I was the No. 1 pick in the draft and went to a different team. Guess what? Tony still won the championship. He was a great coach.
“What I loved about all three was that they supported me from day one and when I wasn’t playing for them or was playing in another sport, they still supported me.”
That’s the sort of relationship he wants with his own players. He replaces Jessica Kern who resigned at the end of last season after posting a 22-67 record over three years. The Tigers were 4-24 last season and finished 11th in the OVC at 2-16. They have had five straight losing seasons.
“I couldn’t care less about what happened here yesterday,” Evans said. “All I’m focusing on is today and moving forward. From Aug. 19th on, that’s what is important to me. I will tell my players the same thing.”
In fact, the bigger the challenge the better, he says.
“I want to start from scratch,” Evans said. “That’s a beautiful thing. You want to build something so that you can leave your own imprint. When I was young, I remembered that Beloit’s last state championship was in the 1970s. Our goal when we got to the high school was to be the next team to win a state championship. That’s just my personality. Born and raised in Beloit, that’s who we are. We don’t want to go somewhere where everything is established. We either want to bring back a tradition or establish one. I want to start from the ground up and leave a legacy.”
Evans even looks at coaching in the day of COVID-19 as a blessing in disguise.
“COVID is exposing people who believe you have to do it a certain way,” he said. “You have to be creative. When I was at Auburn we signed six kids in three weeks, all during COVID. You start to realize what is important when you don’t have as many resources. Building relationships is what is most important. You do that and a lot of the other things aren’t really that important at all. COVID is adversity, but it doesn’t have to be the obstacle that people allow it to be. You need to think outside the box to get things done in a new way.”
Evans said he’s still learning his roster and has to put together a staff, but he’s excited about everything.
“Now is the perfect time for this for me,” he said. “I’m a very spiritual person. My mom always told me things happen when they are supposed to, so just relax. She’s right. Everything has lined up perfectly for me.”
AD Allen said the 12th head coach in program history looks like a perfect fit for the university.
“Ty Evans will bring an abundance of energy, enthusiasm, and a winning mentality to the Tennessee State University women’s basketball program,” said AD Allen. “Coach Evans comes to us highly respected in the coaching field and has earned a national reputation for being a program builder, a phenomenal teacher of the game, an elite recruiter and an outstanding developer of talent. Throughout his career he has played a significant role in the holistic development of the student athletes he’s coached.”
Evans spent the past seven seasons as an associate head coach and assistant coach at Auburn under Terri Williams-Flournoy. He helped lead the team to two NCAA Tournament appearances. Prior to his tenure at Auburn, Evans served two years at Georgetown under Williams-Flournoy before accepting a position at Alabama in 2007.
Evans is a 1995 graduate of UW-Whitewater where he was an All-American. He and his wife Tina have four children.